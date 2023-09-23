Russia accuses West of fueling conflict, avoids discussing Ukraine in speech on day 5 at UN General Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States and the West of continuing to "fuel conflicts" that "divide humanity" while conspicuously staying quiet on the country's war in Ukraine in a fiery speech Saturday on the fifth day of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City.

"The U.S. and its subordinate Western collective are continuing to fuel conflicts which artificially divide humanity into hostile blocks and hamper the achievement of overall aims," Lavrov said. "They’re doing everything they can to prevent the formation of a genuine multipolar world order."

"They are trying to force the world to play according to their own self-centered rules," he said.

This is developing coverage of the UNGA.