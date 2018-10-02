First Amendment

UC-Berkeley police were asked not to use student restrooms during Milo protest: officer
Judge tosses $23M lawsuit linked to Berkeley protest vs. Milo Yiannopoulos
Colleges should stop trying to 'protect' students from free speech in violation of the Constitution
'Illegal aliens' a dirty word on Twitter
Is Nike's gamble on Kaepernick paying off?
Nike is a business, and their decision to make Colin Kaepernick the star of their new ad campaign wasn't just a political move, it was a business move. But is it paying off? Sales surged in the days immediately after the campaign's announcement, but Nike stock is still down from where it was at the beginning of the week. #Tucker
Is Alex Jones only the beginning of conservative censorship?
Constitutional rights and judicial precedent make it difficult for left-wingers to silence conservative speech throught the government, so they're trying a new strategy: using corporations and social media giants to silence speech instead. So far the most prominent casualty of the crusade against free expression has been radio host Alex Jones. Ex-Clinton adviser Mark Penn sounds off. #Tucker