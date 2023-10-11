Rashida Tlaib dodges reporter repeatedly asking if she condemns Hamas slaughtering infants

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was silent Tuesday when repeatedly asked if she had any comment on a shocking report Hamas had beheaded Israeli babies during their terrorist attack on Saturday that left at least 1,000 Israelis dead.

FOX Business reporter Hillary Vaughn confronted the far-left "Squad" member, who has criticized Israel for the attack, as she walked through a hallway on Tuesday.

"Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies' heads and burned children alive. Do you support Israel's rights to defend themselves against this brutality?" Vaughn asked. However, Tlaib refused to respond to the reporter.

Vaughn peppered the congresswoman with similar questions but Tlaib continued not to answer.

"You can’t comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Congresswoman, do you have a comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?" she asked. "You have nothing to say about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Do you condone what Hamas has done chopping off babies’ heads, burning children alive, raping women in the streets? You have no comment about children’s heads being chopped off?"

As Tlaib and her staff entered an elevator, the reporter asked Tlaib why she continues to have a Palestinian flag displayed outside her office.

"Congresswoman, why do you have the Palestinian flag outside your office if you do not condone what Hamas terrorists have done to Israel? Do Israeli lives not matter to you?" she asked before the Democrat exited the hallway.

The progressive congresswoman has a history of making controversial remarks about Israel. Following the Hamas terror attack, Tlaib appeared to blame Israel, while calling for U.S. support of its ally to end.

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day," the statement read. "As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue."

Tlaib has had the Palestinian flag outside her congressional office since at least January.

One Republican has announced a measure to curb funding for any non-American flags displayed in the halls of Congress. The Palestinian flag was still prominently displayed outside Tlaib's office, as of Tuesday morning.

Tlaib is the first congresswoman of Palestinian descent. She supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which has been condemned by the Anti-Defamation League as rooted in antisemitism.

