North Korea is estimated to have up to 60 nuclear weapons, a South Korean official said Tuesday for the first time publicly about the hermit kingdom's secret arsenal.
The French government froze the funds of the interior security section of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry as well as those of two Iranians on Tuesday, including one diplomat who is a suspect in an alleged aborted bid to attack an Iranian exile group.
Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on peace efforts on the peninsula and a second summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.
U.S. ambassador to Germany goes on 'Fox News @ Night' to address the new trade deal, Iran and Kavanaugh's grueling confirmation process.
Revolutionary Guard targets militants in eastern Syria in response to a deadly attack on a military parade in southern Iran; Trey Yingst reports from Jerusalem.
Troops from North and South Korea began removing some of the 800,000 landmines buried along the border amid the two nations’ resumed relations, officials said Monday.
Seoul says South Korea has begun clearing mines from two sites inside the heavily fortified border with North Korea under a package of tension-reduction deal between the rivals.
Despite seventeen years of war with no apparent victory in sight for the U.S-led effort, the chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, insists that the Trump administration renewed approach to the stalemate conflict “is working.”
A U.S. warship sailed Sunday near two contested Chinese man-made islands in the South China Sea, the location where Beijing has built up military fortifications despite a pledge not to do so, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.