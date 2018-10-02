North Korea remains 'significant' nuclear threat, Trump pick for top US general in South Korea says
Trump 'scared' military chiefs with suggestion of pulling US military families out of South Korea, according to Woodward book
Reported Russia probe source at center of whistleblower complaint over Pentagon contracts
The professor who reportedly assisted the FBI's Russia probe as a confidential source is at the center of a Defense Department whisteblower complaint that alleges government contractor abuses, as well as excessive payments with taxpayer dollars, according to interviews and documents reviewed by Fox News.