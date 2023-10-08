Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters blame Israel for Hamas terror attack in 'repugnant' demonstrations

NY Gov Kathy Hochul blasted rally as 'abhorrent and morally repugnant'

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
Pro Palestinian protest in NYC after Hamas terrorist attack Video

Pro Palestinian protest in NYC after Hamas terrorist attack

Hundreds turned out to demonstrate against Israel after the Hamas terrorist attack over the weekend, blaming Israel for the attack and urging the U.S. to end its ties with Israel. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Hundreds of protesters turned out in New York City on Sunday to support the Palestinians after an attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.

Hamas terrorists launched thousands of missiles at Israel and invaded towns along the Gaza border on Saturday, killing at least 700 people and wounding thousands more and prompting Israel to declare war against the Iran-backed group.

The protest, organized by the Democratic Socialists of America – a group that boasts six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including members of "the Squad" – took place in Times Square and then advanced down 42nd Street to Bryant Park, close to the Israeli Consulate. 

HAMAS, HEZBOLLAH SAY IRAN HELPED PLAN DEADLY ATTACK ON ISRAEL: REPORT

    Democratic Socialists of America protest in solidarity with the Palestinians in New York City on Oct. 8, 2023. Per the NYPD, some 1,000 protesters attended the rally. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

    Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters are shown outside the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan, New York City, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

    Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters are shown outside the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan, New York City, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

    Democratic Socialists of America protest in solidarity with the Palestinians in New York City on Oct. 8, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

The DSA laid the blame for the attack at Israel’s feet, tweeting out as part of the announcement: "Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime – a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the rally ahead of its start, saying that the "people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings" and blasting the rally as "abhorrent and morally repugnant."

IRAN-LINKED TERRORISTS, GUERILLAS SURROUND ISRAEL: HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THEM

    People supporting Israel face off with pro-Palestinian supporters in Times Square during a demonstration in New York City on Oct. 8, 2023. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

    Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters are shown outside the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan, New York City, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

    Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters are shown outside the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan, New York City, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Hundreds marched through the city’s midtown area, with many chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" – a chant that the Anti-Defamation League notes can be understood as a call for the elimination of Israel. Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine often use the chant as an anti-Israel rallying cry.

The protesters carried signs that called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and argued that "Resistance is justified when people are occupied."

US NAVY MOVING WARSHIPS, AIRCRAFT CLOSER TO ISRAEL AMID HAMAS WAR

    Democratic Socialists of America protest in solidarity with the Palestinians in New York City on Oct. 8, 2023. Per the NYPD, some 1,000 protesters attended the rally. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

    A pro-Israel supporter, left, argues with people marching in support of the Palestinians on Oct. 8, 2023, in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

    Democratic Socialists of America protest in solidarity with the Palestinians in New York City October 8, 2023. Per NYPD some 1000 protesters attended rally. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

    A pro-Palestine demonstration is shown in New York City on Oct. 8, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Police arrested some of the demonstrators, although it was unclear on what grounds they did so. Video showed police taking away a few individuals who did not resist arrest.

The protest prompted a counter-protest from Israel supporters, who police separated from the pro-Palestinian protesters with barriers and roads where possible. The opposing groups lined 42nd Street as they chanted at each other, at times hurling insults and yelling directly at the other side.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 