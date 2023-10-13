Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israeli forces entered Gaza for localized raids, IDF tells Fox News

Israel military says raids are not the expected ground invasion of Gaza

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Israel readies for perilous ground invasion Video

Israel readies for perilous ground invasion

'America's Newsroom' anchor Bill Hemmer details the ongoing developments in Israel ahead of a ground invasion of Gaza. Former DHS adviser Fran Townsend provides analysis. 

The Israel Defense Forces tells Fox News that its infantry forces and tanks entered the Gaza Strip Friday to conduct localized raids.

Fox News' Trey Yingst reported the military action was not the much-anticipated ground invasion by the Israeli military of the Gaza Strip.

The development comes as the militant group Hezbollah took responsibility for targeting Israeli military posts with small-arms fire along the country's border with Lebanon, which the Israelis responded to with artillery strikes. 

More than 1,300 Israelis were killed and thousands more wounded when Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on the Jewish state Saturday. As many as 150 people are believed to have been taken captive by terrorists and held in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

Israel has called up some 360,000 military reservists to respond to the Hamas-led terror campaign. Those forces have gathered on Israel's border with Gaza ahead of a possible full-scale invasion to reclaim the hostages and eliminate Hamas terrorists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Israel has warned the 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza to evacuate the area within 24 hours as a "humanitarian step in order to minimize civilian casualties" ahead of the military's response to Hamas' terrorist attacks.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.