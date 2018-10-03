This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
Bright-colored body bags were placed side-by-side in a freshly dug mass grave Monday, as a hard-hit Indonesian city began burying its dead from the devastating earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 840 people and left thousands homeless.
Rescuers in Indonesia were scrambling Sunday to reach trapped victims screaming for help from collapsed buildings, while looters risked entering an unstable shopping mall to grab whatever they could find after a massive earthquake spawned a tsunami that left more than 800 dead.
Drone footage shows the massive devastation left in the wake of the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that ravaged Indonesia.
Search continues for missing people after Indonesia is hit by a tsunami; Jacqui Heinrich shares the latest details.
Many people remain missing after tsunami hits Indonesia; Kitty Logan shares latest details
The death toll stood at nearly 400 people in Indonesia on Saturday as rescuers and others reacted to a devastating magnitude-7.5 earthquake and tsunami affecting the island if Sulawesi.
A powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Indonesia triggered a tsunami and swept houses away in two cities Friday, the country’s disaster agency said.
