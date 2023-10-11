Russian President Vladimir Putin blames US for creating conditions leading to Israel-Hamas war

Russian President Vladimir Putin is blaming the United States for creating an environment that led to the violent war between Israel and Hamas.

Putin made the comments during a forum with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani on Wednesday.

During the forum, Putin said that the "problem" that Israel and the Palestinians are facing is the result of U.S. foreign policy in reference to settlements in Israel.

"Settlement mechanisms have been established, but the United States has neglected these mechanisms over the past few years and decided to regulate everything on its own, did not use these mechanisms and in recent years has relied on meeting the material needs of the population living in the Palestinian territories," Putin said. "In fact, they tried to replace the solution of fundamental political problems with some material handouts. Of course, this is very important for people who have a low standard of living, it is important to solve socio-economic issues."

The Russian president said "without solving fundamental political issues, the main of which is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, it is impossible to solve the problem as a whole."

"In addition, settlement policy, in addition, a number of other components eventually led to such an explosion of violence. What's happening is terrible," Putin said. "We understand that the hardening on both sides is very large, but no matter what the level of hardness on both sides, it is still necessary to strive to minimize or reduce to zero, to minimize losses among the civilian population: women, children, the elderly. If men have decided to fight among themselves, let them fight among themselves - children, leave women alone. This applies to both sides."

"I would add that the position of Russia, which you mentioned, and I have just outlined it, has not developed today, not in connection with these tragic events, it has been formed for decades, and this position is well known to both the Israeli side and our friends in Palestine. We have always advocated the implementation of the decisions of the UN Security Council, referring primarily to the creation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state. This is the root of all the problems. And, of course, all that has accompanied this problem in recent years has aggravated it is settlement activity," he added.

Putin's statement comes after Hamas attacked Israel over the weekend during the holiday of Simchat Torah.

So far, at least 2,300 people have been killed during the war, which includes over 1,200 people in Israel.

Following the surprise attack Saturday, Israel's security cabinet officially declared war that night against Hamas.