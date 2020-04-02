Couples say 'I do' during the pandemic: 'Tomorrow is not guaranteed'
Atlanta couple Kenna and Travis Grenier always dreamed of the day they would say “I do”. With coronavirus crashing weddings around the country, many couples are postponing their big day. But for some couples like the Greniers, the show must go on. Florida couple Daphne and Chris Goujon also planned to get married at a Florida clubhouse, but instead tied the knot in their living room, where a guest list of 60 people turned into 3,000 viewers, and claps and cheers, replaced by emojis and digital comments.
Washington DC woman starts charity to support restaurants, healthcare workers in coronavirus fight
Iranians voice fears as country's death toll exceeds 2,000
Iran is among the top four infected countries, where the death toll is now the fourth highest in the world after Italy, Spain, and China. Doctors and nurses in Iran are doing their best to handle the crisis, but say they are experiencing a medical shortage, running low on hospital beds, gloves, masks, and testing kits. The Iranian Ministry of Health is now publicly rejecting outside help, claiming the country does not need more medical resources. People we spoke with in Iran, many who wanted to remain unidentified, share their concerns, saying they are deeply concerned about how their country is handling the virus internally.