Israel hit with 'huge rocket barrage' as warning sirens blare across country

New attack strikes Israel Monday in city of Ashdod

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Gaza City as Israel strikes back against devastating terror attacks Video

WATCH LIVE: Gaza City as Israel strikes back against devastating terror attacks

At least 700 Israelis are dead.

Israel continues to face attacks from Gaza, including the southern Israeli city of Ashdod being struck Monday with a "huge rocket barrage," according to Fox News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst.

"We saw multiple impacts across this heavily populated area," Yingst said, while reporting from the scene. "We took cover next to a building, but you could see the rockets coming off the Gaza Strip and slamming into buildings in this community."

The Israel Defense Forces also said in a tweet that "Sirens [are] sounding in Jerusalem and across Israel."

Images emerging out of Ashdod showed several cars completely destroyed and debris covering roads.

Rocket strike on Ashdod, Israel

Israeli emergency responders inspect the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod on Oct. 9, 2023.  (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

LIVE UPDATES: AT LEAST 1,100 DEAD, ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU DECLARES 'WAR' AFTER HAMAS ATTACK

"A huge rocket barrage just targeted the city of Ashdod," Yingst said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The reported attack comes as Israeli forces recaptured areas near the Gaza Strip that had been overrun in a Hamas mass-infiltration over the weekend, according to Reuters.

The war, which began early Saturday morning on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, has killed at least 1,100 people and left more than 2,000 wounded. 

Ashdod, Israel hit with rockets on Monday

Israeli emergency responders cordon off the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod on Oct. 9, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video on Saturday that Israel is "at war" and called for a massive military response.   

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

