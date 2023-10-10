Expand / Collapse search
Israeli Air Force unleashing 'extensive attack waves' on Gaza Strip, kills 2 senior Hamas officials

Israeli military says 1 Hamas official who was killed was responsible for 'financing' terrorism

The Israeli Air Force announced Tuesday that the "extensive attack waves" it is continuing to unleash on the Gaza Strip has killed two senior Hamas officials. 

The military branch said one of those killed was Hamas Minister of Economy Jawad Abu Shamala. 

"As part of his role, he managed the funds in the organization and earmarked the funds for financing and directing terrorism inside and outside the Gaza Strip," the Israeli Air Force wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He previously held security positions in the terrorist organization and as part of his role led several operations aimed at harming civilians in the State of Israel." 

The other Hamas official said to be killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes is Zakaria Abu Ma'amr, who the Israeli Air Force says "serves as the head of the organization's national relations office." 

Israel airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza on Tuesday. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"As part of his position, he did a lot of work to incite and act against the sovereignty of the State of Israel and endanger its residents," it also said. "In addition, as part of his role, he belonged to the organization's senior forum and thus was involved in the organization's decision-making and planning many outlines and actions against the security of the State of Israel." 

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday said it is continuing "extensive attack waves" on the Gaza Strip, hitting more than 250 targets in one neighborhood over the last day. 

Gaza Strip airstrikes

Palestinians inspect the damage to a destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Oct. 10. (AP/Hatem Ali)

"The Al Furkan neighborhood is used as a terror nest for Hamas and from where many activities against Israel are carried out," it said in a post, adding that among the targets struck in the Rafah area was an "underground tunnel designed for smuggling equipment and ammunition." 

An Israeli military official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Israeli death toll since Hamas began attacking the country on Saturday has now risen to more than 1,000. 

Rocket fire from Gaza Strip

A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel on Tuesday. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also says around 830 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip. 

