United Kingdom

Britain will not offer European Union citizens preferential immigration status after Brexit, the government said Tuesday, announcing a system designed to give migrants with skills the U.K. needs priority over low-skilled migrants.
A former Playboy model who was diagnosed with brain cancer has refused chemotherapy as treatment and is reportedly using cannabis oil instead.
The image of a beloved children’s book character is being used to confront President Trump.
Convicted leaker Chelsea Manning may be out of a military prison, but she said on Monday her newfound life feels anything but free.
Britain's chief Brexit minister warned the European Union — and his divided party — on Monday that the country will leave the bloc without a deal rather than accept continued close adherence to its rules and obligations.
A secession vote in Spain's Catalonia region that took place amid police violence one year ago not only posed a traumatic challenge to Spanish democracy, but nearly tore apart Barcelona resident Teresa Reyes' family.
Russia is framing itself as a counterweight to U.S. power around the world as the Russian foreign minister takes his turn Friday at the annual U.N. General Assembly.
The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to renew work by experts investigating alleged rights violations and crimes in war-torn Yemen, brushing aside the objections of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen's internationally recognized government itself.
Amid tensions caused by Britain's looming departure from the European Union, the captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team said Thursday his players were an example of how the continent "stands as one."