Pence hails 'tangible progress' with North Korea as remains of presumed Korean War dead arrive in Hawaii
North Korea returned 1 dog tag with 55 sets of soldier remains, US official says
After Trump summit with Kim, families of Korean War missing hoping for closure
After President Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un agreed on Tuesday, during a historic summit in Singapore, to recover the remains of the U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the war, families whose husbands and fathers are still MIA are hopeful that almost 68 years later, their remains will soon be returned to U.S. soil.