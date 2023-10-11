Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hamas terrorist sent mother video of son, girlfriend's gruesome murder: Israeli reality TV star

Mor Radmy tearfully shared details of the murder on her Instagram account

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Man speaks out on sister-in-law missing following Hamas' attack Video

Man speaks out on sister-in-law missing following Hamas' attack

Ohad Harel and Rabbi Lightstone provide insight on the search for hostages on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

An Israeli reality TV star broke down in tears as she read a heart-wrenching message on social media detailing the chilling massacre of a man and his girlfriend-- and the terrorist who sent the video of the barbaric act to the man's mother.

According to Israeli media outlet, Israel Hayom, the incident happened after 260 people were slaughtered at a music festival in the Negev Desert on Saturday, the first day of the surprise attack.

Cars on a road

This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.  (South First Responders via AP)

Mor Radmy, star of the show "Wedding at First Sight," shared the heartbreaking story on her Instagram Wednesday. 

"A good friend of mine, her son, went missing at the rave party. Today she got a video from the terrorist murdering her kid and his girlfriend," Radmi said in a tearful Instagram post. 

"He took the video in her son's phone and sent it to her through her son's phone," Radmy said.

A baby stroller

A baby stroller, along with other personal belongings are left on the side of the road next to a car after multiple civilians were killed days earlier in an attack by Hamas militants near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The death toll continues to climb in the harrowing days since war broke out Saturday. As of Wednesday, nearly 2,300 have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including more than 1,200 in Israel.

