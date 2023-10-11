Hamas terrorist sent mother video of son, girlfriend's gruesome murder: Israeli reality TV star

An Israeli reality TV star broke down in tears as she read a heart-wrenching message on social media detailing the chilling massacre of a man and his girlfriend-- and the terrorist who sent the video of the barbaric act to the man's mother.

According to Israeli media outlet, Israel Hayom, the incident happened after 260 people were slaughtered at a music festival in the Negev Desert on Saturday, the first day of the surprise attack.

Mor Radmy, star of the show "Wedding at First Sight," shared the heartbreaking story on her Instagram Wednesday.

US PROF SPEAKS OUT AFTER DAUGHTER MURDERED BY HAMAS: NOT A WAR, BUT ‘FANATICAL’ ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS

"A good friend of mine, her son, went missing at the rave party. Today she got a video from the terrorist murdering her kid and his girlfriend," Radmi said in a tearful Instagram post.

"He took the video in her son's phone and sent it to her through her son's phone," Radmy said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP