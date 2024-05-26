Short questions with Dana Perino for Todd Piro

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Todd Piro.

He currently serves as a co-host of "FOX & Friends First" (weekdays 4 a.m.-6 a.m./ET) alongside Carley Shimkus.

He also frequently contributes to "FOX & Friends," "Gutfeld!," "Varney & Co.," "Outnumbered" and other shows on Fox News and Fox Business. He joined the network in June 2017.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: You have anchored "Fox & Friends First" for years now. Please share your secrets to becoming a morning person? And are you someone who is guilty of hitting the snooze button?

TP: The key is treating your life like you are managing a bullpen in baseball.

Much like a manager can use a pitcher two days in a row, but not three days in a row, I have to strategize the week and see where I can lose a few hours of sleep, but then where there are opportunities to make it up.

And I have to see where I can push myself when the news cycle or life cycle dictates, but all while being mindful of when I have to compensate for that by repaying my sleep debt.

And when all else fails, coffee.

But I never hit the snooze button!

Q: Many people who watch you may be surprised to learn that you went to law school at UCLA. Did you ever intend to practice law, or why did you get your JD? And what skill that you learned while training to be an attorney do you use each day in the anchor chair?

TP: I actually practiced law for four-and-a-half years. But my goal in getting my JD was to use it for the career I am in now.

The main skill you learn in law and in law school is to think through as many scenarios as possible. That skill is vital to how I prepare for a show, because I try to anticipate as much as possible.

"I try to anticipate as much as possible."

Does it always work during a live broadcast? No, but it works enough to avoid a lot of catastrophes!

Q: If you could invite any three U.S. presidents, living or dead, to a dinner party, who would they be? And what's on the menu?

TP: Washington, Lincoln, Reagan.

And for the menu — fried chicken and really good mac and cheese. Mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert.

Q: Who is the greatest athlete of all time, in your view?

TP: Michael Jordan. And no, it’s not a byproduct of my generation.

He’s the greatest in any generation, any sport.

Q: What do you believe are the top qualities that make a good leader?

TP: Listening, decisiveness, sorting through BS.

Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of being a parent? And any memorable moments when one of your children taught you something profound about life?

TP: The most rewarding thing about being a parent is enjoying even the bad days in life.

I can have the worst day and the kids can be mostly responsible for it!

"I know that when they are all grown up, I will give anything to have that day back."

But I know that when they are all grown up, I will give anything to have that day back, no matter how bad it was at the time.

Q: Best concert or musician you’ve ever seen in person?

TP: Coldplay isn’t my favorite band, but I think their 2017 show in Foxborough was the best I’ve ever seen in person.

Q: What is the best advice you've been given? And what is your favorite piece of advice to give?

TP: Given: Live in the moment. Everyone tells you that when you are growing up. And in my case, I always ignored it with an eye toward the future.

But now, I’m finally learning to live in the moment thanks to having kids, because these moments with them are so fleeting, and I don’t want to miss them!

"If you want to do something, try it while you are young."

Give: Don’t waste time following your dream. If you want to do something, try it while you are young.

It gets real tough to do anything once those kids come around!!

