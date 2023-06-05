You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes (and I'm also tossing in some surprise guests now and then!).

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of "Fox & Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) alongside Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. She joined the network in 2007. Also, her newest children's book came out last fall, "I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are" (Zonderkidz).

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: What’s your secret to being America’s favorite person to wake up to every day?

AE: The secret to waking up each morning is a reliable alarm clock, coffee and God.

This winning combination has always worked for me. I feel completely blessed and fortunate to be a part of the No. 1 cable morning-news program and have the opportunity to wake up America daily.

I truly believe God had His hand on my life at an early age and He instilled in me a fierce work ethic. I know He is the reason I am here and I owe all of my success to Him. God, coffee and a million alarms ringing in my ear at 3 a.m.!

Q: Do you ever hit the snooze alarm — or do you pop right out of bed?

AE: I set my alarm for 2:45 a.m., 2:50 a.m., 2:55 a.m., 3 a.m., 3:05 a.m., 3:10 a.m., etc. Depending on the day, I do hit the snooze multiple times — but eventually roll out of bed and start the morning routine.

Q: What is the piece of advice you find yourself giving over and over again?

AE: Be kind to everyone. Each business is small and word spreads if you are not considerate of others.

Enjoy your life and be thankful for your many blessings. Focus on the good in others and look at each person as God’s child.

Be fair and not too proud to apologize if you have hurt someone or done wrong.

Have fun and love your family because this life is short and it’s not a dress rehearsal.

Work hard and always say "yes" to opportunities at work.

Never forget from where you came — and thank everyone along the way.

Q: What’s the best way you’ve found to stay so centered and grounded?

AE: I have a great circle of friends, a strong family and my faith is the center of it all.

I have a wonderful group of ladies with similar life experiences. We meet once a week to pray, study the Bible, laugh, cry, share and love one another.

We are learning to do more than talk about your faith, but act on your faith. Let your actions speak louder than your words.

Q: What is sitting on your kitchen counter — or are you a no-clutter-zone type of household?

AE: I am a no-clutter individual, but I still love a cozy, lived-in home.

I have a devotional flip calendar next to my sink, I have a dessert/cake stand on my counter and I enjoy always having sweet treats on display for guests and my daughter. (A friend’s mother did this when I was growing up and I loved visiting their home.)

I also have a coffee maker, fresh flowers (one of the few things that are inexpensive on the streets of NYC) and topiaries in my kitchen window.

Q: Best gift you’ve ever received?

AE: Jesus Christ and then my daughter, who is 7 years old and such a delight.

Q: What are a couple of things you wish you knew when you were younger?

AE: It is all going to work out. Your dreams will come true and you will be so happy.

Q: Who is your celebrity crush?

AE: Kevin Costner.

Q: What should every woman try at least once in her life?

AE: Skydiving, Retinoid Treatment (it’s a retinol oil, which works wonders. It is the only oil that doesn’t make me break out, and it’s supposed to postpone aging) and Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Cream (makes your legs shiny all day).

Q: What item in your closet do you wear the most?

AE: Workout clothes or black tops with jeans.

