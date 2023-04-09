Short questions with Dana Perino

You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor. Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week.

Q: Favorite emoji to use in text messages?

LT: My favorite and most used — the thumbs-up and the smile.

Q: What’s worth splurging on?

LT: Anything that will improve my quality of life. Specifically becoming as healthy as possible.

Q: What advice has stuck with you the most over the years?

LT: Do not stereotype. Everyone is different! I live by that rule — as a school teacher, as a lawyer and in my personal life.

Q: Suggestions for graduates who are thinking about going to law school?

LT: The rule of law governs every civilized society. Serving as a lawyer benefits society. I am proud to serve as a lawyer and I know my profession helps people.

Q: What’s your secret to having such an eclectic group of friends?

LT: I am constantly on the lookout for higher intelligence. I love to learn from others!

Q: What would you want as your last meal?

LT: Something very unhealthy like pizza and apple pie with ice cream!

Q: What makes for a sharp-dressed man?

LT: Having a woman select my attire.

Q: How much do you love dogs? And when are you getting one?

LT: You know the answer. I love dogs. Planning to welcome my new best friend in 2025.

Q: Sunrise or sunset?

LT: Sunrise. I am an early bird. I get so much done in the morning.

Q: Bucket list place to travel to that you’ve not been to yet?

LT: Island vacation. Aruba?!

