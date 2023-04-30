Short questions with Dana Perino

Expand / Collapse search
You know us on screen — but what about off? 

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes. 

And who’s on the docket this week? 

It’s none other than Harold Ford Jr., one of our rotating co-hosts on "The Five" and a Fox News contributor since 2021.

Hope you enjoy our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for lots more — I'll have a revealing new Q&A each week. 

Dana Perino Harold Ford

Questions with Dana Perino (Fox News)

Q: Who would be in your dream golf foursome? Choose any three people to join you for a round. 

HF: Tiger — plus "Hef" Ford and Georgia Ford (my two children) — and me.

Q: What is a skill that you would like to learn? 

HF: Wish I played the guitar well. 

Q: Which historical figure do you think would be really funny on Twitter? 

HF: Richard Pryor. 

Q: What is on your perennial bucket list? 

HF: Run the NYC marathon — just haven’t gotten around to doing it.

Q: Name three adjectives your friends and family would use to describe you.

HF: Full of faith. Loves all types of music. Forgiving.

Q: What question do you think every manager should ask in a job interview?

HF: "Do you have a dog?"

Q: What is your go-to karaoke song? 

HF: "7" or any other song by Prince.  

Dana Perino currently serves as a co-anchor of "America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino" (weekdays 9-11 a.m. ET) and also serves as co-host of "The Five" (weekdays 5-6 p.m. ET) and "Dana Perino's Book Club" on Fox Nation. She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor. Follow her on Twitter@DanaPerino.