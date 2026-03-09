Tourist death at volcano park sparks warnings over ignored safety barriers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A tourist's death at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park renewed concerns that visitors are ignoring safety barriers and entering dangerous, off-limits areas.

→ Disneyland may eliminate its 11 a.m. park-hopping restriction, allowing eligible guests to switch between parks at any time of day.

→ A popular vacation destination doubled its visitor tax to as much as $17 per person, per night, as officials address overtourism concerns.

Conversation starters

→ A major airline said it is considering adding extra cleaning for premium seats only, leading to backlash from passengers.

→ A former "Saturday Night Live" cast member said an airline downgraded him from first class despite paying thousands for the seat.

→ One airline said passengers who play audio or video without headphones could be removed from flights under a new policy update.

Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists uncovered a 1,000-year-old tomb containing gold chest plates, ear ornaments and other elite burial treasures.

→ An independent researcher said he may have identified the lost grave of a legendary Viking ruler.

→ Dog walkers uncovered 2,000-year-old human and animal footprints on a beach, prompting archaeologists to race to the site before storms erased it.

Quote of the week

"I got the very last seat to London's Heathrow Airport."

An American business traveler stranded in Dubai during Iranian airstrikes raced to secure the last seat on a flight home as her husband prepared for emergency heart surgery in California.