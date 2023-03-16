Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Short questions with Dana Perino

Fox News Channel's Dana Perino serves up short questions for a special surprise guest

Dana Perino
By Dana Perino | Fox News

You know us on screen — but what about off? 

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes. 

And speaking of surprise appearances: Here's a brand-new Q&A with Ben Hall, author of the compelling new memoir, "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home," which you absolutely must read!

Hope you enjoy our Q&A below.

And stay tuned for more — I'll have many revealing new pieces in the days and weeks ahead.

Dana Perino serves up some short questions for Ben Hall, author of "Saved."

Dana Perino serves up some short questions for Ben Hall, author of "Saved." (Fox News)

Q: What was your childhood nickname?

BH: Benji. 

Q: What brings you the greatest joy?

BH: Taking my children somewhere new. 

Q: What is a skill that you would like to learn?

BH: Carving.

Q: Whose opinion do you value most on Earth?

BH: My wife / my parents.

Q: Name a book that has had a profound impact on you.

BH: "A Farewell to Arms."

Q: Do you speak any other languages?

BH: French. 

Q: What people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party?

BH: General MacArthur, Robin Williams, Shakespeare, Douglas Bader, Viktor Frankl, Mick Jagger. 

Q: What song instantly puts you in a good mood?

BH: Bach’s "Ave Maria." Or the soundtrack from "The Greatest Showman" — we watch it every week, and the children never stop singing it!

Q: Favorite thing about fatherhood/being a girl dad?

BH: Teaching them, watching them learn, seeing them grow. 

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

BH: Don’t waste time! There’s so much to do in life and not enough time to do it all! Go and do everything you can. Don’t miss anything.

Dana Perino currently serves as a co-anchor of "America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino" (weekdays 9-11 a.m. ET) and also serves as co-host of "The Five" (weekdays 5-6 p.m. ET) and "Dana Perino's Book Club" on Fox Nation. She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor. Follow her on Twitter@DanaPerino.