Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

For a number of months now, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

But as you may recall, I did promise to throw in some surprise appearances here and there!

This week I wanted to share my conversation with Gov. Chris Sununu ahead of the New Hampshire primary, which will be held on Jan. 23, 2024, eight days after the Iowa caucuses. He is the 82nd governor of the State of New Hampshire.

Before his election to governor in 2016, he served for three terms on the New Hampshire Executive Council, representing 32 cities and towns in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties. He grew up in Salem, New Hampshire, and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) with a BS in Civil/Environmental Engineering.

Read on to learn more about Gov. Chris Sununu as all eyes are focused on New Hampshire now and in the days ahead.

Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? Ever in your wildest dreams, did you think you would end up as governor of New Hampshire?

CS: Never wanted to be in politics. I briefly attended NYU Film School and always envisioned working in Hollywood.

I still don’t consider myself all grown up — so I suppose there’s still time for my great American screenplay.

Q: Many people may not know this about you, but I’ve always been so impressed by the fact that you graduated from MIT with a degree in engineering. For this question, let’s trade in your political hat for your engineering hat. Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society, and how has it influenced your political career?

CS: Technology improving access and reliability of clean water changed the world.

Clean water has saved billions of lives across the globe, and I am particularly proud of spending the early part of my career cleaning up hazardous waste sites.

One of the foremost responsibilities of government is ensuring access to clean water.

"Clean water has saved billions of lives across the globe, and I am particularly proud of spending the early part of my career cleaning up hazardous waste sites."

Q: Prior to taking office in 2017, you served as CEO of your family’s ski resort in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. What do you love most about skiing and where – outside the Granite State — is your favorite place to hit the slopes?

CS: I love being outdoors and in the wilderness. It’s why I hiked the Appalachian Trail.

Favorite place to ski outside of New Hampshire is in the mountains of Utah.

Q: Name one thing you think every manager should ask in a job interview.

CS: "What do you like to do in your free time?"

Q: If a billionaire called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next space flight, would you go?

CS: Only if the rocket was designed by MIT engineers.

Q: What is the best advice you've been given? And what is your favorite piece of advice to give?

CS: Best advice I’ve ever been given: Be wary of unsolicited advice.

Favorite piece of advice to give: Never give unsolicited advice.

"Best advice I’ve ever been given: Be wary of unsolicited advice."

Q: Best concert/musician you’ve ever seen in person?

CS: Def Leppard in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Q: In the spirit of bipartisanship, if you had to plan a dinner date with a prominent Democrat, who would it be and what's on the menu?

CS: Phil Murphy and I splitting a six-pack of beer in front of a Patriots game is guaranteed to be a good time.

Q: Last year I hosted a dinner party where everyone had to come with their "unpopular opinion." For example, that Bruce Springsteen's music is overrated or that road trips are better than getting on a plane or that football, not baseball, is truly America’s sport. What unpopular opinion would you have brought to my dinner party?

CS: Kale is not actually good for you. Stop eating it.

Q: What is the best tourist attraction in New Hampshire?

CS: It doesn’t get any better than the summit of Mt. Washington.



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Ross Rayburn, click here.

For her interview with Mark Meredith, click here .

For her interview with Emily Compagno, click here .

For her interview with Chad Pergram, click here.

For her interview with Mike Emanuel, click here.

For her interview with Gillian Turner, click here .

For her interview with Madison Alworth, click here .

For her interview with Nate Foy, click here .

For her interview with Laura Ingraham, click here.

For her interview with five New York FOX reporters, click here .

For her interview with Katie Pavlich, click here .

For her interview with Guy Benson, click here .

For her interview with Pete Hegseth, click here .

For her interview with Sandra Smith, click here .

For her interview with Nicolas Yannicelli, click here .

For her interview with Abby Hornacek, click here .

For her interview with Elise Bitter, click here .

For her interview with Brian Kilmeade, click here .

For her interview with Kennedy, click here .

For her interview with John Roberts, click here .

For her interview with Janice Dean, click here .

For her interview with Charles Payne, click here .

For her interview with Trey Gowdy, click here .

For her interview with Johnny "Joey" Jones, click here .

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here .

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here .

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here .

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here .