Short questions with Dana Perino for Adam Klotz

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Adam Klotz, who serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network.

He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino"

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

AK: I grew up in a small town, Warsaw, Indiana. I went to school at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Then I took off to work on TV.

I started in small markets and worked my way up. I went from Lima, Ohio to Panama City Beach, Florida and then Atlanta, Georgia — before landing in New York at Fox.

Q: When you were a little kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? Did you always dream of being a meteorologist?

AK: Like everyone else in Indiana, I wanted to be a professional basketball player. Since that didn't work, I haven't yet decided what I'll be when I grow up.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

AK: Since coming to Fox, I am at the Macy's Day Parade for "Fox & Friends" every Thanksgiving. I like the idea of becoming part of people's Thanksgiving morning traditions each year.

"I like the idea of becoming part of people's Thanksgiving morning traditions each year."

As far as big stories go, that would be when Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast in late August 2017. It was my first year at Fox and I worked several full nights tracking it.

The storm ended up being the wettest in history, dropping as much as 60 inches of rain.

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

AK: New York is an exciting place to live. It feels like the world's capital city. There is always something amazing to eat and something fun to do.

It's crowded, and it's full of trash and our apartments are small and expensive — but we are having a good time.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans, you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

AK: This question is making me hungry. I lived on the Gulf Coast and I love creole food. It has to be some of the best in the country.

The seafood, red beans and rice, gumbo, jambalaya, Po' boys, Étouffée ... It's all so good.

"I lived on the Gulf Coast and I love creole food. It has to be some of the best in the country."

New Orleans also has a great Vietnamese food scene worth the trip.

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone? Bonus points if it is an app that I don’t already have downloaded on my phone.

AK: Fox Weather. Duh!

Q: What is your favorite season? Ideal winter vacation — hit the beach or hit the slopes?

AK: I took up skiing to try to convince myself I like winter.

I enjoy skiing, but in reality, the first 70-degree day of the spring, I feel my personality returning.

Give me summer and the sun.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

AK: I don't need a billionaire to take me. I'm going to space.

At the rate things are going, in a couple of decades I'll be able to buy a ticket myself.

You don't buy a VCR when it first comes out — you wait for technology to catch up and prices to drop.

So yeah, I'm going to space.

