South Carolina pastor describes evacuating members from Middle East after war broke out during Israel trip

Dozens of members of a South Carolina church are finally back in the United States after Operation Epic Fury left them stranded in Israel for nearly a week after their flight was supposed to depart.

Forty members of Calvary Chapel Summerville landed in Israel on Feb. 20 for eight days of exploration in the Holy Land.

The group was set to fly home on Feb. 28 and had arrived at the airport three hours before their scheduled departure when the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. The attack prompted the closure of Israel's airspace and the group had to evacuate the airport.

"It felt like the weight of the world on my shoulders and I just prayed and prayed and prayed and asked God to give me wisdom," said Vic Carroll, pastor at Calvary Chapel Summerville in South Carolina.

Carroll said the group had to shelter-in-place in Israel, going in and out of bomb shelters for several days. He then had to face the decision of the group staying or taking a bus to Jordan to have a shot at getting a flight back to the United States.

"We ultimately, you know, made the decision between what was bad and what was worse. I thought the worst would be to stay," the pastor said.

"We were instructed that if a siren goes off while we were on the road, the bus would pull over, we would all need to get on the ground, lay on the ground face-down for at least 10 minutes until the threat was gone, and then be on our way," he continued.

Fortunately, that did not happen and the group made it to the airport in Jordan to hop on a flight out of the Middle East Thursday morning.

Before the flight, Carroll said it was frightening, but their faith was greater than their fear.

"We're just having to trust that we're making the right decision, and this is our only option to get home, so we [were] just trusting in God," he said.

The group returned to the U.S. on Thursday night, landing at JFK in New York.

Melanie Carroll, the pastor's wife, texted, "We are so thankful!!!!! It's surreal!!"

The unexpected extension of the trip caused the price tag to increase significantly. Melanie created a GoFundMe, writing, "The path to get us home between lodging, flights and transfers will be upwards of $2500 per person."

The group was able to raise their goal of $100,000 in less than three days.

Melanie said the group is continuing to pray for everyone trying to get out of the Middle East.

Nearly 24,000 Americans have returned to the U.S. after fleeing the Middle East since Operation Epic Fury began last week, according to the State Department.