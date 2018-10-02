This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a third-down conversion on his game-winning drive Monday night against the Denver Broncos by tossing the ball to his receiver with his left hand.
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffered a severe injury Sunday, and as he was leaving the field and gave his team the 'finger,' allegedly after he wasn't granted an extension.
The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost Tyler Eifert for the season after the tight end suffered a gruesome lower right leg injury in the third quarter of the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Jared Goff turned a phenomenal first half into the biggest game of his career, and it was still just barely enough to beat Kirk Cousins.
The Carolina Panthers on Thursday signed safety Eric Reid – who supported Colin Kaepernick’s protest against perceived racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
The Oakland Raiders are asking for "prayers" as former linebacker Neiron Ball recovers from a ruptured brain aneurysm. The star was placed in a medically induced coma after the Sept. 16 incident.
His rumored ex-girlfriend was less than sympathetic.
A look at what 49-er's quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's ex-girlfriend said about his season-ending injury