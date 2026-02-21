Dog abandoned at Las Vegas airport adopted by the same officer who helped rescue him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dog that was left tied to a baggage sizer at a JetBlue counter inside Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport earlier this month has been adopted by the same police officer who helped rescue him, authorities said.

In a social media post, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said the goldendoodle, affectionately nicknamed "Jet Blue," has "officially landed in his new, loving home."

"The dog affectionately nicknamed Jet Blue was permanently placed by Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas with the family of one of the officers who helped rescue the approximately 2-year-old golden doodle/mini poodle during the original incident," the LVMPD wrote.

The LVMPD said Officer Skeeter Black and his family had been working to adopt a goldendoodle through Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas since September 2025, and had already been approved months before being selected as Jet Blue’s new owners.

"The outpouring of support from our community throughout this situation has been overwhelming, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped ensure this pup received the care and compassion he deserved," the department said.

"Bon voyage, Jet Blue and welcome to a new life where you'll be loved beyond words by Officer Black and his family," the post concluded.

The pooch first made headlines on Feb. 2 after officers responded to reports that a dog had been tied to a metal carry-on baggage sizer at the airport’s JetBlue ticket counter and left behind, according to LVMPD.

Police said a woman was arrested on charges of animal abandonment and resisting arrest.

Footage released by LVMPD showed the woman, whose face was blurred, approach the ticket counter with the dog before walking away and leaving the leash tied to the metal fixture.

According to police, airline staff told the dog’s owner she had not completed the required online forms to travel with the animal as a service dog and denied her a boarding pass. Police said she then left the dog behind and proceeded through the airport toward her departure gate.

"Well, I was trying to re-book my flight," the woman told officers in footage released by police.

"So you walked out here to re-book your flight?" an officer responded.

"Yeah, that’s what they told me at the counter," she said.

"To walk out here without your dog?" the officer replied.

Police said the woman claimed the dog had a tracking device, "implying it was acceptable to leave the animal behind, and it would return to her."

Authorities allege she became "hostile" and "resisted officers’ attempts to detain her" as they escorted her back through the security checkpoint.

"We can’t believe we have to say this… but please don’t abandon your dog at the airport — or anywhere else," LVMPD said in a social media post at the time.

After a mandatory 10-day hold period passed without the owner returning, Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas took custody of the approximately 2-year-old goldendoodle mini poodle mix.

The rescue group said the dog received numerous applications and inquiries from potential adopters.

"This sweet boy is incredible. Truly incredible. And after everything he’s been through, the thought of him ever experiencing abandonment again has us on very high alert," the nonprofit wrote in a Facebook post.

That forever family, LVMPD confirmed this week, turned out to be one of the officers who helped ensure Jet Blue was not left behind.

Jet Blue has now, as police put it, officially "landed" in a loving home.



Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.