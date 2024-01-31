Short questions with Dana Perino for Matt Finn

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Los Angeles-based national correspondent Matt Finn. He began working at Fox News in 2013.

Matt has covered many major news stories for Fox News Channel over the years, including the 2022 Midterm Election. He also contributed to FNC’s coverage surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, providing live reporting on the ground in Lviv, Ukraine. Previously, he covered the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago, providing live coverage outside the courthouse for the verdict of the trial. Throughout the 2020 presidential election, he contributed live reports from Michigan during FNC’s Democracy 2020 election coverage.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

MF: I was born in Philadelphia and grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania near Scranton – the home of President Biden, which he talks about a lot lately.

I graduated from Temple University in Philly, where I did a few internships. Prior to Fox, I worked in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and in Yakima, Washington. I learned a ton in those small markets.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

MF: Hurricane Harvey in Texas opened my eyes to the devastating toll a hurricane can take on an entire region and families who lose everything — not just their home but loved ones, car, school, income.

Last year, I covered the war in Ukraine and that was a life-changing experience. I reported on deadly missile attacks a short distance from our hotel and interviewed so many refugees and survivors of this vicious, modern-day war.

"The ‘most fun’ assignment to date might be last year’s Super Bowl."

The "most fun" assignment to date might be last year’s Super Bowl. In the days leading up to the game, I got to fly in an F-16 over the desert. And, the game itself was special as the Phoenix area has been a second home to me since I was in high school and my hometown Eagles competed.

Q: You're living in the heart of Hollywood, so I'm curious – what's your absolute favorite movie of all time?

MF: "There Will Be Blood."

Q: If you could be a character in any film, who would you choose to be and why?

MF: I’d have to think more about that. I tend to like movies that reveal the struggles and even redemption of real people.

Q: Hollywood isn’t only home to movie stars — you have your fair share of rock stars, too! If you could invite any three musicians, dead or alive, to a dinner party where you would collaborate together on a song, who would you choose?

MF: Well, I suck at singing, so I would not be collaborating, but I would like to talk more with these musicians about their final days and hours: Elvis, Tupac and Selena.

Q: What is the best advice you've ever been given?

MF: Fatigue and discomfort are merely symptoms of effort.

Q: Let’s pivot to technology and innovation. In your view, what stands out as the greatest invention to emerge from Silicon Valley?

MF: The iPhone.

Q: Follow — what is one app on your phone that you swear by, but it might not be on mine?

MF: Shazam. When you hear a song you like, your iPhone identifies it for you.

Before this app, I would try to remember a few lyrics of a song I heard and then later Google those words. Ha-ha.

Q: Who is your favorite person you follow on X, formerly Twitter?

MF: I just scrolled through my Twitter and it appears I’m consistently liking and retweeting a lot of Fox’s reporters and anchors. I enjoy seeing our news department breaking and generating news.

"I enjoy seeing our news department breaking and generating news."

Q: When you were a little kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

MF: A news broadcaster. True story.

Q: If you were a contestant on a cooking show, what signature dish would you prepare to impress the judges?

MF: I have to be in the mood to follow a recipe and actually cook something good, otherwise I’m usually just cooking to meal prep or eat. I’d say I can do a decent turkey meatloaf and baked sweet potato fries.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

MF: Watching our news department shine.

