For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Mike Emanuel. He currently serves as chief Washington correspondent for FOX News Channel and joined FNC in 1997 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. He's also a co-anchor of "FOX News Live."

He not only contributed to FNC's 2022 Midterm Election coverage — he's covered the news surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helming overnight special coverage for the network. In addition, he reported live from the Capitol as it was mobbed by rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. During his tenure at FNC, Mike has provided live coverage of many other national and international stories.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

ME: Westfield, New Jersey. I went to school at Rutgers in New Brunswick, N.J. I worked in Midland-Odessa, Waco, and Austin, Texas. Then I worked in Los Angeles before joining Fox.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

ME: Two are most memorable in a positive way. I was the pool correspondent when President George W. Bush visited the Vatican to see Pope Benedict in June 2007. I was in the pope’s private library as the eyes and ears of the TV networks about five feet from the pope and the president.

When the pope asked the president about seeing President Vladimir Putin at the G8 Summit we had just left, President Bush looked over and said, "Mikey, how are you?"

"I was speaking Greek with the clergy gathered there to greet the president, and I figured my ancestors would have been proud."

He was killing time before Vatican staff kicked the reporters out of the room. Then I realized I was in the pope’s private library with the pope and the president, and the president just called me "Mikey" in front of the pope. It was a "how did I get here" kind of moment.

The other amazing day was when President Bush traveled to the Holy Land in January 2008. I was the pool correspondent when President Bush went from Jerusalem to Ramallah to meet with President Mahmoud Abbas. Then we flew by helicopter to Bethlehem to visit the Church of the Nativity. I’m a proud Greek Orthodox Christian, and the first part of the church was the Greek Orthodox section.

So, I was speaking Greek with the clergy gathered there to greet the president, and I figured my ancestors would have been proud. It was a remarkable day being in the birthplace of Christ with the president.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, gumbo in New Orleans — you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

ME: After working in Texas, I’m partial to Mexican food. I think the Mexican food in a place like San Antonio deserves to be on a list with a number of other foodie cities.

There are two places where I used to bring family and friends: Mi Tierra and La Margarita. The flavors are outstanding.

There are colorful outfits, Mariachi music, and it is all great fun. I’m also a huge fan of gumbo in New Orleans and deep dish in Chicago, and figured I’d throw this option into the mix.

Q: Washington, D.C., the heart of our nation's history, is home to countless iconic monuments and museums. Each one tells a unique story about the fabric of America. I loved visiting them when I lived in D.C. many years ago. What is your favorite national monument or museum to visit in D.C. and why?

ME: Washington Monument — proposed to my wife there, with it brilliantly lit and the flags waving in the breeze. It will always hold a special place in my heart.

Q: In an alternate universe where you have a different career, what would you be doing?

ME: Sports play-by-play announcer. I announced Rutgers games on WRSU radio in college. I really enjoyed the adrenaline rush of the game unfolding in front of you without a script. But I ultimately decided to get into news and to be a sports fan in my free time.

Q: If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be, and what would your superhero name be?

ME: Time travel because that would be epic! And the name would be "Chrono Mike."

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

ME: When I was the Dallas correspondent for Fox from March 1998 to March 2001, we were told at some point we needed to work a weekend. So, we pitched going to the Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater, Texas.

"I had rattlesnakes attacking my boots and protected legs on live TV."

When we arrived on scene, there was a giant pit of rattlesnakes, and I decided it would be cool to do some live reports on Fox in the pit with the snakes. I wore protective boots, but I think those who were working in the New York control room won’t forget that day.

I had rattlesnakes attacking my boots and protected legs on live TV. It made for some compelling television from the World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup.

Q: You are often seen reporting live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. If you could host a dinner party at the White House with any three former U.S. presidents, dead or alive, who would you invite?

ME: Jefferson, Lincoln and Kennedy. I’d love to get the early America feel from Thomas Jefferson.

Then I’d be curious to speak with Lincoln and Kennedy about what they hoped to accomplish before their lives and their administrations were cut short.

Q: What's a classic novel you think everyone should read at least once?

ME: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald — about New York 100 years ago — a very different time.

Q: If you could hop on a plane right now and go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

ME: Sydney, Australia. I was there for an APEC Summit back in 2007, and it’s been on my bucket list to go back and explore.

The weather there is also getting better as it gets worse here on the East Coast of the U.S.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

ME: The people. I’ve been here nearly 27 years. It’s the people that make this place extraordinary. I think of all of the wonderful relationships I’ve made here, and I’m truly grateful for that.

