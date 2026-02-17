Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Wild Nature

Orphaned baby monkey finds comfort in stuffed animal after being abandoned by mother at birth

Zoo officials apologize for entrance delays as visitors flock to see six-month-old Punch-kun

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Baby monkey carries faithful stuffed companion everywhere he goes, drawing crowds at zoo Video

Baby monkey carries faithful stuffed companion everywhere he goes, drawing crowds at zoo

Born in July and abandoned soon afterward, Punch-kun now treats a stuffed orangutan like the mother he never had. (Courtesy @20230605x_x via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Huge lines are forming outside a small zoo in Japan, all for one tiny monkey and the stuffed animal he refuses to let go of.

Visitors have been crowding Ichikawa City Zoo after photos of a baby macaque clutching an oversized plush orangutan spread across social media.

The monkey, known as Punch-kun, carries the toy everywhere: dragging it across his enclosure, eating beside it and curling around it to sleep.

In a Feb. 15 statement posted on X, zoo officials said staff were stunned by the surge in visitors.

BABY ELEPHANT MAKES HISTORIC ARRIVAL AT SMITHSONIAN'S NATIONAL ZOO AS FIRST BIRTH IN NEARLY 25 YEARS

Punch-kun carries orangutan stuffie

Punch-kun the macaque is seen carrying his orangutan stuffie after going viral at the Ichikawa City Zoo. (@20230605x_x via Storyful)

"All of our staff were surprised by the unexpected turnout, something we have never experienced before," the zoo said, apologizing for entrance delays as crowds grew far beyond normal levels.

But behind the viral moment is a heartbreaking backstory. According to a News.au report as well as the Zoo's X page, Punch was born in July 2025 but was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.

Zoo caretakers stepped in to hand-raise him, carefully monitoring his development and gradually introducing him to other macaques.

CHIMPANZEE ESCAPES FROM INDIANAPOLIS ZOO ENCLOSURE, TRIGGERING EMERGENCY LOCKDOWN

Punch-kun holds stuffy in zoo enclosure

Punch-kun sits tentatively at the edge of his enclosure, guarding his precious stuffed orangutan in this video caught by an Ichikawa City Zoo visitor. (@20230605x_x via Storyful)

When he was finally moved into the group full-time, staff noticed he was struggling to integrate. Like many primates, baby macaques instinctively cling to their mothers from birth. Without that bond, Punch showed signs of anxiety and isolation.

Caretakers gave him the oversized stuffed orangutan as a source of comfort and he hasn’t let go since. The six-month-old now treats the plush toy like an adopted mother, keeping it close while navigating life inside the enclosure.

Images shared by the zoo quickly went viral, drawing visitors from across Japan hoping to see him in person.

'FORREST,' THE LAST ESCAPED MONKEY FROM MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY CRASH, FINDS NEW LIFE AT NEW JERSEY SANCTUARY

Punch-kun and stuffed animal

Punch drags his trusted companion around his enclosure in spectator video. (@20230605x_x via Storyful)

"It is cute to see the little monkey dragging the stuffed animal around but it is very sad at the same time," one observer wrote on X.

Another visitor said Punch proudly showed off his toy while running and lying down during their visit. Others expressed concern for his emotional well-being while praising zoo staff for supporting him.

"I really hope Punch finds his place," one commenter wrote. "Seeing the staff support him through his struggles shows their deep commitment."

In a separate update, the zoo said Punch is now "gradually deepening his interactions" with the other monkeys.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being groomed, playing, testing boundaries and even being scolded which are all part of normal social learning for young macaques.

For now, though, the stuffed orangutan remains close. As crowds gather outside his enclosure, the tiny monkey can still be seen gripping the only comfort he knows, a plush stand-in for the mother who left him behind.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

Close modal

Continue