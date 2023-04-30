Short questions with Dana Perino

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Martha MacCallum, who is anchor and executive editor of "The Story with Martha MacCallum" (weekdays at 3 p.m./ET). She joined Fox News Channel in January 2004 and is based in New York.

Q: What did you want to be when you were growing up?

MMC: A Broadway star and an Olympian!

Q: Really?! What sport?

MMC: Skiing … but it was the dream of a 9-year-old with little talent!

Q: What do you consider your greatest unforeseen opportunity that came your way in your career?

MMC: Writing "Unknown Valor" and meeting some of the great heroes of WWII.

Q: Best parenting advice you ever got?

MMC: Relax.

Q: The book you recommend the most to your friends?

MMC: "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson. (Its subtitle: "A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz.")

Q: Three places you want to visit in the next five years?

MMC: Egypt, Morocco and Japan.

Q: Favorite series to watch on TV/streaming?

MMC: "The Last Kingdom."

Q: Advice you would have like to have known when you were younger?

MMC: Enjoy the ride.

Q: What new skill would you like to learn?

MMC: I’d like to be really good at tennis.

Q: Any good stories you can tell us about Bill Hemmer?

MMC: He was once stung by a scorpion in his apartment in New York. I kid you not.

Q: Your go-to karaoke song?

MMC: Duet of "Shallow" sung with my son, Reed!