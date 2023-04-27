Short questions with Dana Perino

You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Shannon Bream, anchor of "Fox News Sunday." She's also a chief legal correspondent for Fox News Channel and the host of "Livin’ the Bream," a podcast on Fox News Radio (FNR) in which she shares inspirational stories, personal anecdotes and an insider's perspective on actions and rulings from the Supreme Court.

Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

Q: What should every woman try at least once in her life?

SB: Getting up on some kind of stage — comedy, singing, speaking. It's terrifying, but worth proving to yourself you can do it.

Q: Describe a moment or opportunity that changed your life.

SB: Meeting Brit Hume backstage as he was about to give a speech, way back in 2006. He gave me a shot!

Q: What is something that people would be surprised to learn about you — do you have a secret talent?

SB: I am a barista. My kitchen counter is filled with flavors, my fridge with all sorts of milk options, and I'm always forcing my custom creations on visitors.

Q: What is a skill that you would like to learn?

SB: Violin. Ever since I was a little girl playing the piano (and butchering the clarinet), I've wanted to learn that beautiful instrument. It might turn out to be more of a fiddle situation in my hands ...

Q: Name three places you want to visit in the next three years.

SB: The Amalfi Coast, the U.S. National Parks of the West (particularly Zion and Bryce), The Whitsunday Islands.

Q: What book do you find yourself recommending the most?

SB: The Bible.

Q: Dream interview?

SB: Jesus. I've got lots of questions!

Q: What’s next in your stack of books to read (or write!)?

SB: I'm trying my hand at fiction. No idea if I'll be any good at it, but a story sort of divinely fell into my lap and I want to try to do it justice.

Q: If you had to do karaoke, what would be your go-to song?

SB: "Photograph" by Def Leppard.

Q: What three qualities in a significant other matter most to you?

SB: Fidelity, humor, compassion.

Q: You’re out with your dear husband, Sheldon — do you order a side of fries or just nibble on his?

SB: We share desserts, but nothing else!

Q: You’re so sweet — what's your favorite type of dessert?

SB: The darker the chocolate, the better.

