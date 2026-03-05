Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: March 6, 2026

Fox News Digital's News Quiz tests your knowledge of the week's biggest stories

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, in which James Talarico defeated this candidate in the Texas Democrats' primary race for the U.S. Senate, and a pizza chain announced plans to close hundreds of underperforming restaurants in North America.

Looking for another challenge?

A Team USA hockey player received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, while a missing North Carolina mother explained why she left her family over two decades in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of airport accolades, soda sensations and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue