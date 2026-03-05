Fox News Digital's News Quiz: March 6, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, in which James Talarico defeated this candidate in the Texas Democrats' primary race for the U.S. Senate, and a pizza chain announced plans to close hundreds of underperforming restaurants in North America.

Looking for another challenge?

A Team USA hockey player received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, while a missing North Carolina mother explained why she left her family over two decades in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of airport accolades, soda sensations and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

