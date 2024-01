Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Rich Edson, a senior national correspondent for Fox News Channel. He joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as a Washington correspondent in October 2007 and transitioned to Fox News Channel in 2015.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where did you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

RE: I’m from Dumont, New Jersey. It’s a small, densely populated town a few miles from New York.

I went to Rutgers University and then the Columbia Journalism School. In my first TV job, I was a local sports reporter/anchor in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

I then covered city and county governments in and around Savannah, Georgia. I wanted to report on national issues and in 2007 moved to Washington without a steady job.

Soon after, FOX Business hired me as one of its first D.C. correspondents, and I’ve been here ever since.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to-date and why?

RE: Interviewing then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the DMZ a few feet into North Korea.

"The world was trying to figure out what the president’s foreign policy would be."

This was just a few months into the Trump administration and the world was trying to figure out what the president’s foreign policy would be.

So were we — and we were asking his Secretary of State, recently Exxon’s CEO, about the administration’s Asia policy with North Korean troops standing feet away.

Q: Imagine I'm sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans, you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

RE: This question leads itself to some hometown bias and shenanigans. So I’m going to exclude NY/NJ Italian food and bagels.

Let’s go to Austin/San Antonio and get some Tex-Mex.

Q: Washington, D.C., the heart of our nation's history, is home to countless iconic monuments and museums. Each one tells a unique story about the fabric of America. I loved visiting them when I lived in D.C. many years ago. What is your favorite national monument or museum to visit in D.C. and why?

RE: My grandfather served in World War II and died shortly after I moved to Washington.

He and my grandmother helped raise me, and we were very close. After he died, I brought my grandmother to Washington to see the World War II Memorial.

We left a framed copy of their wedding photo on the New York column.

"After [my grandfather] died, I brought my grandmother to Washington to see the World War II Memorial."

I run past that memorial at least once a week and I think of them every time I do.

Q: In an alternate universe where you have a different career, what would you be doing?

RE: Comedy! I did improv in college. Going to school so close to New York, I thought I might give the comedy scene a try after graduating.

The problem was that I developed a real love of news and reporting.

Q: If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be, and what would your superhero name be?

RE: Remember that '90s show where that guy got tomorrow’s newspaper today?

Professionally, that’d be a huge help.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

RE: I finished first in my age group in a marathon in Antarctica.

I also finished nowhere near first in my age group in a marathon in Kenya.

Q: You are often seen reporting live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. If you could host a dinner party at the White House with any three former U.S. presidents, dead or alive, who would you invite?

RE: Washington: He could’ve been king. He was the first president to navigate the Constitution.

"Washington knew when to leave power for the good of the country and set this precedent for centuries."

Washington knew when to leave power for the good of the country and set this precedent for centuries.

Lincoln: Saved the country.

Teddy Roosevelt: Imagine the energy he'd bring to that party?

Q: What's a classic novel you think everyone should read at least once?

RE: "A Farewell to Arms" by Ernest Hemingway.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

RE: The people. We really do have wonderful people here. They’re caring, interesting and funny.

The snacks in the kitchen are also good.

