Short questions with Dana Perino

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Kayleigh McEnany, a co-host of "Outnumbered" and a Fox News contributor. She's been hosting "Fox News Tonight" at 8 p.m. ET all this week.

Q: What is your go-to novel that you recommend most to friends?

KM: I actually prefer nonfiction! Love "The Case for Christ" by Lee Strobel, "More Than a Carpenter" by Josh McDowell, and anything by Tim Keller!

Q: What app on your phone do you use the most?

KM: Twitter! Fun fact: I met my husband on Twitter (ha ha!).

In all seriousness, though, I appreciate the news value of Twitter, since it’s an instant medium for reporters to share information. The opinions are also interesting and thought-provoking.

Q: What would you love to have AI help you with, as you balance work and family?

KM: Washing baby clothes if possible! I am a multi-tasker at heart — cuddling with my son while answering these questions, for example.

I do more laundry than any human being could imagine, and it is a time when I can’t really multi-task.

Q: Once on "The Five," I learned you don’t eat steak, but you love steakhouse sides. What are your go-to’s?

KM: Anything with cheese and carbohydrates. Au gratin potatoes, bread, mac and cheese — may not have nutritional value, but I love it!

Q: As many viewers know, you had a preventive double mastectomy in 2018 after testing positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation. What's your greatest piece of advice for those who are on the fence about whether to get screened or not? And what was the scariest part about getting the surgery?

KM: The key is in prevention. The day I received the call letting me know that I had an 84% chance of breast cancer and 23% chance of breast cancer was scary, emotional and difficult. I was only in my 20s, and that call certainly changed my life.

But my dad shared words with me that I will never forget: "Kayleigh, you know your weakness. We all have one in life, but you know yours. You know your weakness, and you can attack it head-on."

He was exactly right. And while my journey to get a mastectomy took a decade with many scares along the way, I felt liberated and strong when I made the decision to take control of my health and bring my chances of breast cancer to virtually 0%.

"I felt liberated and strong when I made the decision to take control of my health." — Kayleigh McEnany

The scariest part of the surgery was wondering how I would look. I was newly married and I had a supportive husband, which made all of my apprehensions much easier.

Even so, it was not lost upon me that on May 1, 2018, I was losing a piece of myself. I chose to have a nipple-sparring mastectomy, which meant that theoretically I would look just the same — an implant would simply be replacing tissue.

Upon waking up from surgery, I was amazed to find that I still looked like myself. I am so happy with my decision, and while the journey was hard, I feel beautiful.

Q: Beauty product you could not live without?

KM: Make Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation!

Q: What time does your alarm clock go off in the morning? Are you one of those people who sets 30 alarms every day or trusts you'll wake up to just one alarm?

KM: Typically, I wake up organically at 6 a.m. I love to work out in the morning and watch "The Chosen." Then, I get Blake ready for school and feed Nash with my husband, who is a huge help. Finally, I get myself ready.

I do set millions of alarms. I never trust one alarm, and I never trust myself even though I wake up to the sun!

Q: You are a busy mom with two kids under age four. Any tricks to getting them to go to bed on time?

KM: I am actually terrible about keeping bedtime! Nash goes to bed a little earlier since he’s on a feeding schedule, but people are shocked (and appalled) when they find out that we do not put Blake to bed until 9 p.m.

I love to spend time with my little girl and that means breaking the bedtime rules. We have a sweet bedtime schedule, which involves reading her a kids' version of the "Jesus Calling" devotional and praying together as a family, but it happens late!

Q: Last person you spoke to on the phone?

KM: My dad! I still call my parents for personal and professional advice daily. They are a great compass!

Q: Did you find out the sex of your children before having them or was it a surprise?

KM: Of course I found out. I could never, ever wait, and I have great admiration for those who do. I don’t have the patience and want to buy baby clothes!

Q: I love the name of your newborn son, Nash. How did you come up with that name?

KM: Thank you! I always wanted original names for my children. A close family friend of ours named their son Nash. It was the mom’s maiden last name. So basically, I borrowed someone else’s maiden name for my child — ha ha!

Q: What is something our viewers would be surprised to learn about you?

KM: As many viewers may know, I know nothing about pop culture. Zero! However, I love "Frasier" and "The Golden Girls."

Q: Not sure if you’ve seen our segment called "Dana Reads Sports" on "America’s Newsroom," but we have a lot of fun with it on social media. Given how in the know I am about sports, it caught my eye that your husband, Sean, is a baseball player. OK, honesty hour: Do you like watching baseball? And are the new rules working out well?

KM: Of course I have seen "Dana Reads Sports" — love it! I am not a baseball lover by nature, though I absolutely loved watching my husband pitch in the Big Leagues. Watching him pitch in the World Series is something I will never forget!

As for the new rules, I have no opinion, but I am told that some are good and some are bad.

Q: What is something that every woman should do once in her life?

KM: I would say the one thing that anyone should do once in their life is go to Israel. I had the privilege of going with Gov. Mike Huckabee during my first job. I will never forget it!

Q: Lots of people may not know that you went to law school. What made you decide that you did not want to practice law?

KM: I knew before entering law school that I did not want to practice law. I had an odd but innate love for politics from the ripe age of eight years old. I went to law school with the hope of furthering my intellectual rigor in the way that I approached politics, and no doubt it did just that.

Law school taught me how to anticipate counterarguments — an invaluable skill in my field.

Q: Who is your greatest role model?

KM: Rachel Joy Scott. She was a victim in the Columbine shooting. She left many journals detailing her passionate love for Christ and for others, and her words inspired me as a young girl and still to this day.

Q: Name a place you want to see with your kids.

KM: Oxford, England. I spent a year at Oxford University, St. Edmund Hall. Oxford is a magical little town and I would love for my children to see it!

Q: I’m always searching for a pair of more comfortable heels. Do you have any recs?

KM: I prefer flats and comfort!

