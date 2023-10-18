Short questions with Dana Perino for Guy Benson

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Guy Benson, a Fox News contributor and host of Fox News Radio's (FNR) "The Guy Benson Show" (weekdays 3-6 p.m. ET).

He joined the network as a contributor in 2013. In this role, he provides political commentary across FNC and FOX Business Network's (FBN) daytime and primetime programming. FNR's "The Guy Benson Show" features a discussion of politics and culture from a conservative viewpoint.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: What is your favorite Halloween costume you ever had?

GB: I was really into police and detectives as a kid, so a cop costume was probably by favorite.

More recently, I don’t often dress up, but a few years ago I was part of a very fun group costume. I went as Patrick from "Schitt’s Creek."

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

GB: I wish I knew that I was who I was — and to paraphrase an icon, everything would be OK.

Q: If you could invite any three U.S. presidents, living or deceased, to a dinner party, who would they be and what's on the menu?

GB: Washington, Lincoln, Reagan. The OG and the two greatest Republican presidents in history. Menu would need to be something timelessly appealing: Streak, potatoes, and some wine to loosen them up for candid discussion.

Q: You're about to become a father to a baby boy – what’s your greatest excitement? Biggest worry? And how do you think your puppy, Roy, will react to the arrival of your new family member?

GB: It’s a bit overwhelming! I’m most excited to expand our family and love this little guy with everything we’ve got.

The nerves kick in when I start to think about the avalanche of new responsibilities and all the unknowns.

"I’m most excited to expand our family and love this little guy with everything we’ve got."

Sweet, intuitive Roy can tell something is up around the house. I think it’ll take some adjustments, but I think he will be the one of the best friends this kid will ever have.

Q: Which historical figure do you think would be really funny on X (formerly known as Twitter)?

GB: Benjamin Franklin.

Q: If you were a contestant on a cooking show, what dish would you prepare to impress the judges?

GB: When I try to cook to impress, I have a go-to salmon dish. Mustard encrusted, baked fish fillet, served over garlic sautéed spinach. Often served with a caprese salad as the first course.

A bright, colorful, delicious (and easy!) meal.

Q: What's your favorite TV show theme song or opening credits sequence?

GB: I love the original "Law & Order" opening sequence. Everything about it.

It’s not my favorite show of all time, but it’s a classic.

Q: You are the host of a daily radio show as well as a frequent Fox News contributor — curious about the difference between a radio and TV audience and how you approach both?

GB: My daily routine entails writing for Townhall.com, hosting my three-hour Fox News Radio program, and appearing on television most days. I find that preparing for the former two roles makes the latter much easier. The key is to try to identify my one or two most important pouts to relay on TV, where there’s a lot less time. Writing and radio offer the intellectual luxury of really fleshing out points, which I value.

Q: If you could see any musician — dead or alive — perform, who would it be and why?

GB: Will I be canceled by her legions if my response is not Taylor Swift?

