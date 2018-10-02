October 02, 2018
Is case against Kavanaugh weaker than 'he said, she said'?
Judicial Crisis Network's Carrie Severino weighs in on prosecutor Rachel Mitchell's report on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Judicial Crisis Network's Carrie Severino weighs in on prosecutor Rachel Mitchell's report on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.