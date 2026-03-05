Viral hack could save you from spending on 'insanely expensive' airport food

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ One mom's pizza pickup hack dodged sky-high airport prices — and sparked a heated etiquette debate.

→ From 20% highs to 13% lows, America's tipping habits vary more than diners might realize.

→ RFK Jr. made a meaty pit stop at an iconic Texas restaurant amid his "real food" health push.

Table Talk

→ From fish cakes to grits, one restaurateur breaks down America's breakfast divide.

→ Solo dining is soaring as Americans tap into the "Me-Me-Me Economy."

Light Bites

→ A daily serving of peanut butter may give older adults a big boost in lower-body muscle power.

→ And a handful of another common nut may help lower LDL and total cholesterol.

→ A dietitian's simple spin transforms stuffed dates into a smart, naturally sweet snack.

Quote of the Week

"He acts like he's never seen a burger before."

Fans roasted the McDonald's CEO for taking a tiny bite of the new Big Arch burger — and for calling lunch a "product."