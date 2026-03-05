Expand / Collapse search
Viral hack could save you from spending on 'insanely expensive' airport food

By Fox News Staff Fox News
→ One mom's pizza pickup hack dodged sky-high airport prices — and sparked a heated etiquette debate.

→ From 20% highs to 13% lows, America's tipping habits vary more than diners might realize.

→ RFK Jr. made a meaty pit stop at an iconic Texas restaurant amid his "real food" health push.

At left, Van De Graaff family of six poses in Europe in front of church; at right, dad Nathan carries pizza boxes onto plane.

Nathan Van De Graaff carries pizza boxes onto a flight from Medford, Oregon, after the family ordered delivery to the airport during a delay. (Ali Van De Graaff/@twinpassporttales)

Table Talk

→ From fish cakes to grits, one restaurateur breaks down America's breakfast divide.

→ Solo dining is soaring as Americans tap into the "Me-Me-Me Economy."

Woman cutting fried eggs

Eggs anchor breakfast plates across regions, whether served with Southern grits or Maine haddock fish cakes, according to chef Suzanne Vizethann. (iStock)

Light Bites

→ A daily serving of peanut butter may give older adults a big boost in lower-body muscle power.

→ And a handful of another common nut may help lower LDL and total cholesterol.

→ A dietitian's simple spin transforms stuffed dates into a smart, naturally sweet snack.

Man making healthy snack by spreading peanut butter on a puffed rice cakes.

Eating about three tablespoons of peanut butter daily may help boost muscle power in older adults, a new study suggests. (iStock)

Quote of the Week

"He acts like he's never seen a burger before."

Fans roasted the McDonald's CEO for taking a tiny bite of the new Big Arch burger — and for calling lunch a "product."

This article was written by Fox News staff.

