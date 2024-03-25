Short questions with Dana Perino for Dagen McDowell

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Dagen McDowell, who joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in Sept. 2007. She appears daily on FBN's "Mornings with Maria" (weekdays 6-9 a.m. ET).

She also makes regular appearances across Fox News Channel programs such as "Outnumbered" (weekdays 12-1 p.m. ET), "CAVUTO Live" (Saturdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET) and "The Five" (weekdays 5-6 p.m. ET).

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: You’re a southern girl living in a concrete jungle. Let’s talk pros and cons. What do you love about living in the city? And on the flip side, what do you miss most about living down South?

DMcD: In New York City (where I moved in 1994), I feel like I am living at the center of the universe. This is where you will find the greatest art, theater, music and food.

On and on. Any time, day or night.

I like that I don’t have to own a car and that I can live "small," as my mama would have said. To her, that meant living simply.

Here, you don’t have the space to accumulate many belongings. Life is about your adventures, not your possessions.

"Life is about your adventures, not your possessions."

Con: NYC is filthy-dirty.

I miss the quiet of my tiny hometown. And my family.

But I have made my NYC neighborhood into a small town. You only have to say good morning to everyone you see (there are no strangers, just people you haven’t gotten to know yet) and ask people their names if they live or work in the few blocks around your apartment.

Being stuck in NYC during COVID with these folks amplified this sense of community.

Q: You graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in art history. What do you think is most valuable about a liberal arts education?

DMcD: I majored in art history because I loved art and planned on working in a museum. I got to expand my writing and critical thinking skills and live in Venice, Italy.

I’d probably choose a different major today. Back then, Wake Forest was one-tenth the price it is today.

"Today I’d skip college altogether. I’d find work right out of high school and learn on the job."

These ridiculous college costs force students to get degrees in areas that lead to decent-paying jobs right out of the gate.

Actually, today I’d skip college altogether.

I’d find work right out of high school and learn on the job.

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

DMcD: "Goodfellas." "All About Eve." "Fargo."

In that order.

And I’d make nachos.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

DMcD: I alluded to this above. I am super friendly to perfect strangers.

Q: What southern comfort food never fails to lift your spirits?

DMcD: Steamed blue crabs. Picked outside on a picnic table covered in newspaper with family.

Q: Name a moment or an opportunity that changed your life.

DMcD: There are many. Getting a phone call from Neil Cavuto about 21 years ago asking if I would like to work at Fox News even though I had never had a TV job before.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

DMcD: Backpacking through Europe alone.

"We have guaranteed personal freedoms because of the Bill of Rights (thanks to Patrick Henry). That is something exquisitely American."

Mountain-biking many of the toughest trails around Moab, Utah.

Moving to New York City alone. Arriving on a train with a duffle bag.

Q: If you had to describe America in one word, what word would you choose and why?

DMcD: Freedom. We have guaranteed personal freedoms because of the Bill of Rights (thanks to Patrick Henry). That is something exquisitely American.

Q: What is one thing that you think every woman should try at least once in her life?

DMcD: Being alone. No roommates. No partner. Soloness.

Q: What is your favorite thing about working at Fox News?

DMcD: The people and their tireless work ethic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Lydia Hu, click here.

For her interview with Brian Brenberg, click here .

For her interview with Jackie DeAngelis, click here .

For her interview with Claudia Cowan, click here.

For her interview with Max Gorden, click here .

For her interview with Jared Cohen, click here .

For her interview with William La Jeunesse, click here .

For her interview with Matt Finn, click here .

For her interview with Rich Edson, click here .

For her interview with Gov. Chris Sununu, click here .

For her interview with Ross Rayburn, click here .

For her interview with Mark Meredith, click here .

For her interview with Emily Compagno, click here .

For her interview with Chad Pergram, click here.

For her interview with Mike Emanuel, click here.

For her interview with Gillian Turner, click here .

For her interview with Madison Alworth, click here .

For her interview with Nate Foy, click here .

For her interview with Laura Ingraham, click here.

For her interview with five New York FOX reporters, click here .

For her interview with Katie Pavlich, click here .

For her interview with Guy Benson, click here .

For her interview with Pete Hegseth, click here .

For her interview with Sandra Smith, click here .

For her interview with Nicolas Yannicelli, click here .

For her interview with Abby Hornacek, click here .

For her interview with Elise Bitter, click here .

For her interview with Brian Kilmeade, click here .

For her interview with Kennedy, click here .

For her interview with John Roberts, click here .

For her interview with Janice Dean, click here .

For her interview with Charles Payne, click here .

For her interview with Trey Gowdy, click here .

For her interview with Johnny "Joey" Jones, click here .

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here .

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here .

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here .