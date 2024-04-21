Short questions with Dana Perino for Taylor Riggs

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Taylor Riggs. She joined the Fox Business Network in December 2022 and currently serves as co-host of "The Big Money Show" (weekdays, 1 p.m. /ET) alongside Jackie DeAngelis and Brian Brenberg.

Prior to joining FBN, she was at Bloomberg News, where she co-anchored a daily program on Bloomberg Television, covering equities, bonds, currencies and commodities. Earlier in her career, she was a markets reporter for The Bond Buyer, covering municipal bond buy-side investors and sell-side analysts.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: Prior to becoming the co-host of ‘The Big Money Show’ on Fox Business Network, where had your career taken you?

TR: I came to FBN after spending nine years at Bloomberg. I most recently anchored the "Closing Bell" show and a technology show for Bloomberg TV.

Before that, I wrote stories on municipal bonds and covered state and local government issues for Bloomberg News.

Q: How did you make your first dollar?

TR: I worked for my dad’s small business — filing papers, answering calls at the reception desk, making photocopies and organizing the mail room.

Q: Growing up, what was your favorite board game or card game? Did you like ‘Monopoly’ — and have you always been drawn to finance?

TR: My favorite game we played as a family was "Sorry!" And I liked it because it was a lot of luck with a hint of strategy.

"I have always been drawn to finance, but ‘Monopoly’ took too long to play!"

I have always been drawn to finance, but "Monopoly" took too long to play!

Q: What question do you think every manager should ask in a job interview?

TR: I am stealing this question from Peter Thiel. He has said that one of his favorite interview questions is, "What important truth do very few people agree with you on?"

I like the question because it prevents group think, encourages contrarian ideas and forces you to discuss an unpopular opinion. I think it’s good to have employees who think differently!

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

TR: A hundred times YES!

Q: What advice would you give someone who is new to investing and wants to start building wealth?

TR: Start young and stay invested.

Most people start too late because they are afraid they don’t know what they are doing. And when the market has a big correction, they get nervous and sell instead of staying invested.

"Invest in the market as young as you can — and hold onto your position for a very long time."

My biggest piece of advice is, "Time in the market, not timing the market." So invest in the market as young as you can — and hold onto your position for a very long time.

I just buy an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 and dollar cost average. I try not to sell even when I’m nervous. And then I just hope that I build wealth by knowing the S&P 500 will be higher in 20 years than it is today.

Q: If you were a contestant on a cooking show, what dish would you prepare to impress the judges?

TR: I have to admit I am a horrible cook and I don’t enjoy cooking. My husband is Italian and so he loves cooking our family meals.

He would make his homemade pesto and homemade pasta.

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone? Bonus points if it is one that I don’t already have downloaded on my phone!

TR: I have a few. To your earlier question about "Monopoly," I have the app on my phone and love playing!

On a more serious note, I have my Fidelity app to check my investments and read research on the market and I love it.

Q: When should you start teaching your kids about financial responsibility?

TR: Yesterday! I believe it’s never too early.

I have a 6-month-old daughter and I already talk to her out loud about budgeting when we are at the grocery store or what the markets did today or what earnings announcements are coming out next week.

"I even opened up an investment account for her that includes money she got from family when she was born."

I tell her each paycheck how much I contributed to her 529 Savings Plan and I even opened up an investment account for her that includes money she got from family when she was born.

I believe financial freedom is so important to teach her and help her feel comfortable in making smart financial choices.

Q: Last book you read?

TR: "Shark Heart." It sounded silly and I wasn’t sure I would like it.

But it was a very sweet story and a surprisingly touching read.

Q: How do you approach the balance between investing and saving for the future versus enjoying the present?

TR: This is a tricky one. I truly believe in holding off on present purchases to invest in yourself and your family for the long-term. But we have to feel happiness today.

"We can’t eat out or go on a vacation if we also aren’t saving for the future. That’s our rule!"

So I take a portion of my paycheck and put it in my 401(k) that I won’t touch for 30 more years. Then I take another portion of my paycheck and use it to invest in stocks that I am interested in now.

And then, finally, I take a small portion of my paycheck and save for a vacation or a dinner night out that my husband and I want to take together. But we can’t eat out or go on a vacation if we also aren’t saving for the future. That’s our rule!

Q: What is the best piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

TR: Be kind to yourself (we are our own worst critics) and give yourself a lot of grace during your growing pains.

Have faith that life will all work out how it is meant to be.

