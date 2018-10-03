Dana Perino currently hosts FOX News Channel’s (FNC) The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino (weekdays 2-3PM/ET) and also serves as co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor.Read More

As the host of The Daily Briefing, Perino takes on the major issues facing Americans and explores them from all angles. During The Five, Perino is part of a roundtable ensemble of FNC personalities who discuss, debate and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies and issues of the day.

Throughout her tenure at the network, Perino has appeared on multiple FNC and FOX Business Network (FBN) programs. Most recently, she was part of FNC’s live coverage of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Perino has played a prominent role across FNC’s top-rated election and political coverage, serving on various panels to breakdown the latest developments in the race. Additionally, she was the co-host on special editions of “The Five” surrounding the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, election night, as well as the 2017 Inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. She also co-hosted a special Sunday night program during the lead up to the 2016 election with FNC politics editor Chris Stirewalt. The program, entitled Perino and Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What, was an extension of their podcast of the same name which they continue to host.

A frequent public speaker on political trends, Perino is also the president of Dana Perino and Company and the founder of Minute Mentoring, a women’s leadership program designed to foster the next generation of female leaders. She is active in global maternal health and child development through the One Campaign and Mercy Ships, and helps American veterans suffering from PTSD through Companions for Heroes.

Prior to joining FNC, Perino served as the White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush, where she was the first female press secretary in a Republican administration. She spent over seven years in the Bush administration working at the Justice Department and the Council on Environmental Policy. She was appointed to the U.S. Broadcasting Board of Governors in 2010 by President Obama, where she served for three years following her confirmation by the United States Senate. Previously, she worked on Capitol Hill, in a private practice public relations firm and as a reporter in Illinois and Colorado.

A graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo with a degree in Mass Communications, Perino went on to receive a Masters in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield.