For the past few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes. But as you may recall, I did promise to throw in some surprise appearances here and there.

Memorial Day has now come and gone, kicking off the unofficial start of the summer season.

Many of us spent the weekend honoring our nation’s heroes at the beach, in the backyard or behind the barbeque. If you’re like me, chances are you have the summer itch …

As the weather heats up, it's important to adjust our skincare routine to make sure we’re keeping our skin happy, healthy, glowing and protected. To do so, I’ve phoned in a friend to help!

Meet Dr. Arash Akhavan.

Dr. Akhavan is my very own amazing dermatologist here in New York City and an expert when it comes to sun protection. With summer just around the corner, I thought it’d be the perfect time to ask him some "short questions" on how to best soak up the sun (responsibly).

Join us as we uncover all the secrets to achieving that perfect summer glow!

From must-have products to common sunscreen myths and mistakes, I’m excited to share this dermatologist-approved guide to sun protection 101. Join us as we uncover all the secrets to achieving that perfect summer glow!

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. What are some key facts or statistics about skin cancer that readers should be aware of? Where is the most common place to develop melanoma (if there is one)?

Dr. A: The goal of Skin Cancer Awareness Month is to bring more attention to skin cancer and what we can do to prevent it and detect it at its earliest and most treatable stages.

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the time they are 70 years old. It is very common. To put in perspective, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the United States than all other cancers combined, making it the most common cancer both in the United States and worldwide. Roughly two people die of skin cancer every hour in the U.S.

These are all scary statistics, but one statistic that I love is that melanoma has a 99% 5-year survival when detected early. This makes getting screened annually by a board-certified dermatologist vitally important.

Q: What steps can readers take at home to better protect themselves from skin cancer and detect any potential warning signs early on?

Dr. A: Skin cancer protection starts with sun protection. Having five or more sunburns or just one blistering sunburn in the past doubles your risk for melanoma.

Now that we are getting into the summer season, it's a good time to review some important points about sun safety. You want to select a sunscreen that is labeled as broad spectrum, meaning it protects against both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) energy.

I recommend SPF 30 or higher strength. If you are going to be spending time in the water, you should make sure that your sunscreen is water-resistant. Staying in the shade and wearing sun protective clothing are other interventions you can take to help decrease sun exposure.

To detect skin cancer early, make sure to check yourself over once a month and get an annual skin cancer screening from a board-certified dermatologist. When checking yourself, you want to take note of any new, unusual or growing lesions.

If anything catches your attention, you should see a dermatologist.

Q: What are some common mistakes people make when it comes to sun protection — and how can they be avoided?

Dr. A: I think one of the biggest mistakes people make with sunscreen is not using enough of it. You need to apply generously, with at least an ounce (a shot glass) of sunscreen lotion on the body and a nickel-sized dollop for the face.

If you are using a spray, you should visibly be able to see an even sheen from the product on your face.

Q: How often do you need to reapply sunscreen? Does that change depending on if you’re at the beach versus a normal day going to work or running errands?

Dr. A: Sunscreen should be reapplied about every two hours. If you are having an active day outdoors, you would need to reapply more often after you sweat, swim or towel off.

Q: What about days when we plan to stay indoors all day — is it still important to apply sunscreen for protection?

Dr. A: If you are going to be sitting near any windows, I think it is still a good idea to have sunscreen on, even on days when you will be mostly indoors. Windows block ultraviolet B light, but most available windows allow UVA to come through, causing skin damage.

Q: Can you explain the difference between broad spectrum sunscreens and mineral sunscreens?

Dr. A: "Broad spectrum" on the label of sunscreens refers to products that block UVA in addition to UVB rays. Mineral blocks are sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide. Mineral sunblocks are a great option and often provide broad spectrum coverage.

Q: Let’s talk about sunscreen brushes. Sometimes I’m skeptical of their effectiveness. Do they actually work? And if so, which one do you recommend?

Dr. A: It is very hard to get enough sun protection with the sunscreen brushes alone. You would have to use an impractically large amount to get the amount of protection necessary.

That being said, these brushes do have some utility. Our patients often tell us that on days when they are wearing makeup, they will not reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

In these cases, we recommend at least applying some coats of powder on top of their makeup throughout the day — it's better than nothing. My favorite product in this class is the ISDIN Mineral Brush Powder.

Q: If you were stranded on a deserted island, what three skincare products would you take with you and why? Include links!

Dr. A: Sunscreen: ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica. This is a great mineral sunblock that protects agains both UVA and UVB energy. It is very lightweight and fast-absorbing, and I love the way it makes my skin feel.

It also has an added ingredient that is derived from plankton, which has been shown to repair DNA damage. Bonus: It is also water-resistant!

Cleanser: Neutragena Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser. I think cleansing the face is the most important step for skincare. Our pores are exposed to so many different pollutants and skincare ingredients, and you want to cleanse this away before applying any other skincare ingredients.

I really love this new cleanser from Neutragena, as it thoroughly cleanse but leaves your skin feeling hydrated with its added hyaluronic acid.

Anti-Aging: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic. As most of my practice is devoted to cosmetic dermatology, you can probably guess that I'm just a little concerned with staying youthful in my own appearance.

I would love to be able to take many different anti-aging products with me, but if I was stuck with just one, it would be this product, which combines Vitamins C and E with ferulic acid. This product protects against oxidative stress in our skin while also increasing skin firmness, decreasing fine lines, and helping to even skin tone.

Q: OK, time for a hypothetical. As humans, we all make mistakes. Let’s just say you happened to forget to put on sunscreen and ended up with a wicked burn. What are your best recommendations for relieving pain and promoting healing after getting sunburned?

Dr. A: After a sunburn, you want to take action to decrease inflammation. Taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) such as aspirin or Motrin and applying a steroid cream to the skin such as hydrocortisone cream can help.

Avoid any further sun exposure. Make sure to keep your skin cool, and you can moisturize with a water-based lotion as needed. Sunburns can also dehydrate your body, so it is important to make sure you are drinking plenty of water.

Q: Should we change how often we use retinol in the summer months?

Dr. A: I think retinoids, or Vitamin A-derived medications, are the most powerful anti-aging ingredients. Over-the-counter retinol and prescription tretinoin are two retinoids that have FDA approval as anti-aging ingredients.

There is no other class of medications that has the level of evidence for treating fine facial wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Retinoids should not be used when pregnant, and common side effects include dryness and sensitivity to the sun. Dryness tends to improve with continued use. We recommend using retinoids regularly year-round.

Q: Let’s talk cost. Skincare products span a "broad spectrum" of prices. How do we know when to save vs. when to splurge? What products do you genuinely believe are totally worth the investment? Conversely, could you recommend any products or habits that can deliver great results without breaking the bank?

Dr. A: When it comes to skincare, I find that the face is in general much more sensitive than the body. I would suggest spending a little extra to invest in great sun protection and other skincare ingredients for the face, and using more economically priced and larger products for the body.

You also want to look at skincare companies that have good research behind their products with evidence of efficacy. In general, most product lines that you can find offered in the offices of board-certified dermatologist such as ours have been vetted by the dermatologist. You don't want to end up paying extra for "luxury" skincare lines that spend all their money on marketing without any consideration for efficacy.

Q: Lastly, a rapid-fire round to debunk some of the biggest sunscreen myths and misconceptions. True or false? The SPF in your makeup or moisturizer is enough for day-to-day.

Dr. A: False. You are not getting enough of the active sun-protecting ingredients onto your face with a typical makeup application.

Q: True or false? Sunscreen makes your skin break out.

Dr. A: False. There are many options for sunscreens that will not make you break out. Some are even specifically marketed to people with acne-prone skin such as Neutragena Clear Face and EltaMD UV Clear.

Q: True or false? You cannot get sunburn after 5 p.m.

Dr. A: False. Sun exposure is usually at its highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. but you can still certainly get sun damage at 5 p.m.

Q: True or false? Covering up your sunscreen with makeup reduces its efficacy.

Dr. A: False. As long as you have waited about 15 minutes for the sunscreen to absorb in and interact with your skin, you should be able to apply makeup without decreasing its efficacy.

Q: True or false? As long as you don’t burn, it’s healthy to get a little color. A base tan can even help you prevent sunburn.

Dr. A: False. If your skin is getting enough UV exposure to cause a tan, then it is getting enough UV exposure to cause DNA damage that can lead to skin cancer and promote aging.

Q: True or false? Higher SPF equals significantly better protection. The bigger the number, the longer you can safely spend in the sun.

Dr. A: False. SPF, or sun protection factor, tells you how much longer your skin can be exposed to UVB light with the sunscreen applied vs. your bare skin. The higher the SPF, the longer it will take for your skin to get burned. But as the number gets larger, the relative benefits of the SPF rating diminishes.

In general, using a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher should be fine. It is much more important to make sure you are using enough sunscreen and reapplying often.

Q: True or false? Darker skin tones don't need sunscreen.

Dr. A: False. Darker skin tones are also susceptible to UV damage. Sadly, people of color are often at later stages of melanoma at diagnosis, lowering survival rates.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews, check out this list!

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here.

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here .

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here .

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .