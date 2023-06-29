Short questions with Dana Perino for Johnny 'Joey' Jones

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Johnny "Joey" Jones, who joined Fox News as a contributor in 2019. He provides military analysis across all Fox News Media platforms, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and Fox Nation.

He's also the author of the new book, "Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Book of Heroism, Patriotism and Friendship."

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: What does honor mean to you, especially in relation to the military?

JJJ: Honor is one of those words we give so much reverence to but rarely dissect why. For me, honor is a decision-making tool: Do I act in a way that honors the expectations, sacrifices and traditions of what and who I represent? Am I worthy in this act of the associations and privileges I have?

Q: How important are the friendships you built over the years for thriving as you do after sustaining your injuries?

JJJ: Friendship is one of the most special things we find in this big amazing world. The idea that someone cares for and invests in you simply because they enjoy your company.

My friends are just that: people who have invested in me, people who remind me to invest in others.

Professional success is a sliding scale, something we’ll always feel we’re chasing. Friends remind us what we’ve accomplished and that we’re worthy as we are.

Q: What’s the best way to improve military recruitment?

JJJ: The most necessary thing we can do is connect military service back to the communities we’re serving.

People want and respond to a challenge. We’ve turned military recruitment into a "How can we make this easier for you?" conversation. It should be a "Do you have what it takes?" proclamation.

Q: What kind or things have surprised or delighted you about being a girl dad?

JJJ: My daughter breaks my heart with a single tear and welds it back stronger with a single kiss.

As a man, I grew up learning that my purpose is to provide, protect and love. Having a daughter amplifies those core tenets by a million.

She’s equal parts sweet and sassy, she’ll ride beside as I fill my deer feeders, hang out in the gym with me while I work out and then sit me down and have me comb her Barbie’s hair.

The real question is, What isn’t amazing about being a girl dad?

Q: What is your favorite Southern dish or comfort food?

JJJ: Pork steak, fried taters, poke salad (look it up), pinto beans and cornbread in a cast iron skillet!

Q: Whose opinion do you value most on Earth?

JJJ: Generally, those whose lives my next decision will affect most. My family ranks toward the top. My wife weighs in on the important things. I just want to make them happy.

My brother-in-law is an incredibly smart career fireman who has an uncanny way of helping me see past my shiny-object affinity.

Likewise, I have a group text of Marines I served with and greatly value their input on how I represent my service.

Q: What is your favorite movie of all time?

JJJ: It’s tough not to give a list on this one. "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" — but Charlton Heston in "The Ten Commandments," plus "Tombstone" and "Road House" all come close.

Q: What makes a true Southern gentleman?

JJJ: Respect. Respect for your family, respect for your responsibilities, respect for faith, respect for the land and animals you live on and alongside.

We show respect in our language, in our work ethic, in the soft touch of our calloused hands and in the way we treat the people and things in our lives.

"It doesn’t hurt to have a favorite college football team, a deer rifle and a fishing pole."

We take the arrows, open the doors and do the difficult things, without complaining, that need to be done. We do it with smile and a full heart.

Also, it doesn’t hurt to have a favorite college football team, a deer rifle and a fishing pole.

Q: If you could hunt any game in the world, what would it be?

JJJ: Having been blessed enough to hunt North American bull moose, I can say it’s a spiritual experience. However, you can’t hunt them anywhere and with friends.

My favorite animals to hunt are ducks. They’re in every state, they’re a challenge to shoot, you never know what type of duck will come in — and you can do it with all your friends!

Q: What place on Earth do you most want to visit?

JJJ: I’d like to go to Argentina during dove and duck season.

I’ve heard amazing stories about the beauty and wonder of 1,000 doves landing on you all at once, lol.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here.

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here .

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here .

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here .

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .