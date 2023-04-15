Expand / Collapse search
Short questions with Dana Perino

In a new Q&A, Jessica Tarlov reveals her celebrity crush — and the one thing she wishes someone would invent

Dana Perino
By Dana Perino | Fox News

You know us on screen — but what about off? 

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes. 

And who’s on the docket this week? 

It’s none other than Jessica Tarlov, a rotating co-host on "The Five" and a Fox News contributor. 

Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week. 

Dana Perino Jessica Tarlov

Dana Perino has a few "short questions" for Jessica Tarlov of "The Five." (Fox News)

Q: What book do you always recommend to people? 

JT: "Any Human Heart" by William Boyd.

Q: Name one place you want to see during your life. 

JT: The Pyramids of Giza.

Q: What is your secret party trick? 

JT: Remembering everyone's name and thoughtful details.

Q: What four qualities in a significant other matter most to you?

JT: Patience; kind/caring; tall; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck. 

Q: You won’t leave the house without—?

JT: My phone (lame, I know).

Q: What thing do you wish someone would invent?

JT: Human teleportation! 

Q: Who is your celebrity crush? 

JT: Rafael Nadal.

Dana Perino currently serves as a co-anchor of "America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino" (weekdays 9-11 a.m. ET) and also serves as co-host of "The Five" (weekdays 5-6 p.m. ET) and "Dana Perino's Book Club" on Fox Nation. She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor. Follow her on Twitter@DanaPerino.