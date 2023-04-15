Short questions with Dana Perino

You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Jessica Tarlov, a rotating co-host on "The Five" and a Fox News contributor.

Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week.

Q: What book do you always recommend to people?

JT: "Any Human Heart" by William Boyd.

Q: Name one place you want to see during your life.

JT: The Pyramids of Giza.

Q: What is your secret party trick?

JT: Remembering everyone's name and thoughtful details.

Q: What four qualities in a significant other matter most to you?

JT: Patience; kind/caring; tall; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck.

Q: You won’t leave the house without—?

JT: My phone (lame, I know).

Q: What thing do you wish someone would invent?

JT: Human teleportation!

Q: Who is your celebrity crush?

JT: Rafael Nadal.

