Short questions with Dana Perino for Pete Hegseth

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Pete Hegseth. He currently serves as a co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" and joined the network in 2014.

During his time here, he's provided analysis and commentary across the network's daytime and primetime programming. Most recently, he hosted the fourth annual FOX Nation Patriot Awards. Previously, he hosted the FOX Nation special, "The Miseducation of America," a five-part series that examines how the American education system has evolved over the last hundred years as well as the current state of the classroom, including the shift to more progressive content in today’s curriculum. For the past few years, he's also hosted FNC’s special New Year’s coverage.

Also, Pete was an infantry captain in the Army National Guard, and has served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay. He holds two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Q: How did you make your first dollar?

PH: It was either a lemonade stand, or a baseball card sale, at the end of our driveway. I was probably 10 or 11 years old.

In the case of the baseball cards, we had to issue a few refunds — so it was the first dollar I made, and the first I had to refund.

Q: What role do you believe education plays in shaping a person's life?

PH: It’s the third most important, but life changing. The most important is faith in Jesus Christ. Nothing else compares to a relationship with our Creator. The second most important is your family. Fathers and mothers are the single largest earthly influence on their kids. After that, it’s education. And, as I wrote about in "Battle for the American Mind," that’s a sphere we have been losing ground in for over 100 years.

"Nothing else compares to a relationship with our Creator."

Q: How do you see education changing in the next 5 to 10 years?

PH: There will be a split. Democrats will keep funding failing schools with declining standards and trap millions of kids in mediocrity and social indoctrination. That will, sadly, continue. However, after COVID and with all the nonsense being exposed in schools, more and more families will choose real education for their kids. Homeschooling, classical Christian schooling, other forms of traditional schooling will grow rapidly as well.

Hence, the split. Public schools will get worse, but more kids will have alternatives.

Q: What is a skill that you would like to learn?

PH: Carpentry. We recently renovated our house, and I watched what skilled carpenters can do. It’s impressive, and a very useful skill.

Q: Name a place in the world you want to see.

PH: Italy. I’ve never been, and my wife Jen and I plan to go soon (I hope). Want to see historic places and eat great food.

Q: What is the greatest joy of having a large family?

PH: The relationships. All the kids are different, and you rejoice in those differences. At the same time, we work hard to forge a collective family identity — centered around the things we believe in, and the type of young Christians, patriots and husbands/wives we hope they will become. Watching the kids grow, learn and mature is rewarding.

"All the kids are different, and you rejoice in those differences."

Q: What is your favorite way to unwind after a long day?

PH: Pour a drink and sit on the porch with Jen. Just take a deep breath, put away the phones and talk about the day (and, if we’re lucky, watch the kids rip around the hayfield on their dirt bikes).

Q: If you could be a character from any TV show or movie, who would you be and why?

PH: I’ll go with Indiana Jones. Cool dude, searching for consequential things, taking on bad guys and saving the day.

Q: What advice would you give to someone considering having a large family?

PH: Do it! And don’t wait. There’s never an easy or convenient time. But you will never regret having more kids — only waiting too long or having too many excuses.

Find the right spouse and go for the ride.

