Beef eaters are going viral with 'boy kibble,' here's why the trend alarms some nutritionists

→ "Zebra striping" is redefining happy hour — and big beer is taking notice.

→ A family-run crab house didn't mince words defending Team USA — or the American dream.

→ Experts warn that a common bar shortcut may break federal law and invite contamination.

Dinner conversation

→ The "dirty soda" craze is bubbling up nationwide, and it's giving old-school fountain vibes.

→ The viral "boy kibble" trend has men scooping beef and rice on repeat.

Light bites

→ A chef's simple grocery formula promises fewer impulse buys and more weeknight wins.

→ As Catholics skip meat on Fridays, drive-thrus are hooking fans with limited-time fish options.

→ This jet-black seed is transforming lattes and pastries into café showstoppers.

Quote of the week

"This might be the quickest reversal of a rewards program that I've ever seen."

Subway's sudden end to its free footlong perk has loyal fans crying foul.