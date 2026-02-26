Expand / Collapse search
Beef eaters are going viral with 'boy kibble,' here's why the trend alarms some nutritionists

→ "Zebra striping" is redefining happy hour — and big beer is taking notice.

→ A family-run crab house didn't mince words defending Team USA — or the American dream.

→ Experts warn that a common bar shortcut may break federal law and invite contamination.

Barman is making cocktail at night club

In well-run establishments, empty liquor bottles should be discarded immediately. (iStock)

Dinner conversation

→ The "dirty soda" craze is bubbling up nationwide, and it's giving old-school fountain vibes.

→ The viral "boy kibble" trend has men scooping beef and rice on repeat.

Gif of person eating beef and rice

Ground beef remains one of the most affordable protein sources, making the trend accessible to many. (iStock)

Light bites

→ A chef's simple grocery formula promises fewer impulse buys and more weeknight wins.

→ As Catholics skip meat on Fridays, drive-thrus are hooking fans with limited-time fish options.

→ This jet-black seed is transforming lattes and pastries into café showstoppers.

Bowl of gray sesame ice cream in white bowl, garnished with black sesame seeds and mint, with antique spoon alongside on wood table.

Nutrition experts caution that black sesame might not be a miracle "superfood." (iStock)

Quote of the week

"This might be the quickest reversal of a rewards program that I've ever seen." 

Subway's sudden end to its free footlong perk has loyal fans crying foul.

