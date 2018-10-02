Features & Faces
Court: Keep her on life support
Suspicious suitcase contains surprise
Royal couple NOT royal?
'DWTS' SHOCKING injury
'Fixer' star on friendship with Gaines
Plus-size fans FURIOUS with Xtina
Best backwards-driving car?
Trix has BIG news
A lime causes severe burns
Who is inside the mysterious iron coffin?
NASCAR team a family affair
Costume pulled over royal family controversy
Ringwald says Hughes movies are 'problematic'
Snooki fires back at social media users
Evidence of Planet Nine?
Most 'dangerous' celebs revealed
Kimmel snubs Damon over 'SNL' bit
'Friends' role almost played by WHO?
Return of the rotary engine
iPhone XS users noticing something strange…
Bar owner: 'Never seen anything like it'
Mutant turtle with two heads found
Shirtless Alaska Airlines passenger dragged from seat
'They should get terminated'