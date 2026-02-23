Expand / Collapse search
Cruise passengers blast new dining dress code on major cruise line

Fox News Staff
→ A cruise line barred shorts and flip-flops from several specialty restaurants, drawing backlash from longtime passengers.

→ The U.S. Embassy reissued a travel advisory for a popular vacation destination and warned of al Qaeda-linked terrorist activity near its northern border.

→ A major cruise ship lost power off the coast of Greece, prompting tugboat assistance and the cancellation of its next voyage.

Fancier Norwegian Cruise Line restaurants will not allow shorts and flip-flops

A number of cruise passengers are angry at a popular cruise line for a strict new dress code at its top restaurants.  (Jeff Greenberg/ Universal Images Group)

→ A baby monkey abandoned at birth was recorded clinging to a stuffed toy after older monkeys bullied him at a zoo.

→ A popular vacation city proposed banning off-premises alcohol sales between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. under a new plan.

→ The TSA shared a roundup of unusual and dangerous items seized at airport checkpoints, including turtles, razor blades and a replica pipe bomb.

TSA Turtle In Pants

This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows a turtle in a box among the unusual items seized at airport checkpoints. (TSA via AP)

→ Workers installing a sewer line uncovered a 6th-century burial and Iron Age roundhouses, including an unusually decorated clay daub fragment.

→ Archaeologists used advanced imaging to identify 2,000-year-old love notes hidden on a heavily visited wall.

→ University archaeologists uncovered a 9th-century burial pit near an Iron Age hillfort that may have been used for executions during Viking-era conflict.

Curator looking at vessels, suspected criminals

Israeli authorities conducting a sting operation uncovered a 2,000-year-old workshop that once supplied Jewish pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem during the Second Temple period. (Israel Antiquities Authority)

"We will not allow this, and will continue to act decisively to preserve and safeguard what has always been ours, and always will be."

Israeli authorities arrested suspected looters and uncovered a 2,000-year-old stone vessel workshop near an ancient pilgrimage route to Jerusalem.

