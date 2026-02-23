Cruise passengers blast new dining dress code on major cruise line

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A cruise line barred shorts and flip-flops from several specialty restaurants, drawing backlash from longtime passengers.

→ The U.S. Embassy reissued a travel advisory for a popular vacation destination and warned of al Qaeda-linked terrorist activity near its northern border.

→ A major cruise ship lost power off the coast of Greece, prompting tugboat assistance and the cancellation of its next voyage.

Conversation starters

→ A baby monkey abandoned at birth was recorded clinging to a stuffed toy after older monkeys bullied him at a zoo.

→ A popular vacation city proposed banning off-premises alcohol sales between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. under a new plan.

→ The TSA shared a roundup of unusual and dangerous items seized at airport checkpoints, including turtles, razor blades and a replica pipe bomb.

Discovery tales

→ Workers installing a sewer line uncovered a 6th-century burial and Iron Age roundhouses, including an unusually decorated clay daub fragment.

→ Archaeologists used advanced imaging to identify 2,000-year-old love notes hidden on a heavily visited wall.

→ University archaeologists uncovered a 9th-century burial pit near an Iron Age hillfort that may have been used for executions during Viking-era conflict.

Quote of the week

"We will not allow this, and will continue to act decisively to preserve and safeguard what has always been ours, and always will be."

Israeli authorities arrested suspected looters and uncovered a 2,000-year-old stone vessel workshop near an ancient pilgrimage route to Jerusalem.