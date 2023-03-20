Short questions with Dana Perino

You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Greg Gutfeld, one of my co-hosts on "The Five" and the host of his very own show, "Gutfeld!"

Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for lots more — I'll have a revealing new Q&A each week.

Q: Role model?

GG: Larry Kudlow.

Q: Mountain or beach vacation?

GG: Beach.

Q: Biggest pet peeve?

GG: Lateness. I’m never late. Makes me physically ill and very angry when people are late.

Q: What is sitting on your nightstand?

GG: A box of sharpies.

Q: Dog or cat?

GG: Obviously dog. Gus is a dog that acts like a cat. He crawls all over me. I forgot a French bulldog is still a bulldog. He’s very stubborn. Stylish, but stubborn.

Q: Course of study?

GG: I’d probably major in philosophy. You can read Shakespeare on your own time. But who can read Schopenhauer on their own?

Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

GG: Talk show host. (No joke!)

