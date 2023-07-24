Short questions with Dana Perino

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Janice Dean. She joined Fox News Channel in January 2004 and currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for "Fox & Friends" (weekdays 6-9 a.m. ET).

Her personal memoir, "Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days," came out in 2019, and in 2021, she published "Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times."

Q: What’s the chance of rain tomorrow? (Joke … but seriously.)

JD: Well, after being in a rain deficit here in the Northeast, we just got through a record-breaking flooding event, and we’re expecting another batch of wet weather later this week …

I feel like we’ve had a lot of weather extremes lately, from the wildfire smoke to the record-breaking heat across the South. It’s certainly keeping us busy in the weather department.

Q: Your husband is a firefighter in New York City. How would you describe (in one word) your views or appreciation for our first responders and our men in blue? What do you think is the biggest challenge they face today?

JD: Hard to put it in one word, but "grateful" comes to mind. These are selfless men and women with serving hearts who decide to run into danger when others are running away from it.

In my opinion, firefighters are not compensated enough for the level of personal risk they face. It really is a calling, because they are clearly not doing it for the money.

Here in the New York area, our first responders who survived 9/11 are still getting sick from being down at Ground Zero, and that is going to be a challenge in the years ahead.

It’s something I worry about with Sean, and he does have some health challenges that are now just showing up two decades later from digging through the ash and rubble trying to find the remains of his friends who died that day.

Q: What is the most surprising difference between your work today and your work 20 years ago?

JD: Social media has been both a blessing and a curse. I love that you can get the word out quickly when it comes to weather events, being able to show the video aftermath of a storm that went through — but that can also lead to disinformation and confusion, which in my business can sometime mean life or death.

You want to make sure people are getting the most accurate information for themselves and their families when it comes to a potentially life-altering storm impacting their area.

Q: What is the most memorable storm or weather event you’ve covered during your time as a meteorologist? The technology has grown by leaps and bounds.

JD: Hurricane Sandy was one of the biggest weather events I’ve ever covered, and the forecast was very accurate many days out.

I was here at work for many days while my husband had to balance doing his job and taking care of the kids, which was challenging personally, but I would say covering Hurricane Katrina was the most memorable storm.

I remember going to bed the night before it strengthened into a monster Cat 5 in the Gulf of Mexico and having a lump in my throat every time I went on air to talk about the dire forecast, knowing it would be catastrophic and would kill people.

Q: What is a weather event you have not covered that you anticipate might happen in your lifetime?

JD: I have never been out in the field covering a hurricane or a tornado — and to be honest, I don’t feel the need to.

Even though there is value in showing what’s happening outside as it’s happening, I feel it’s my primary job to warn people not to go outside and put yourself in danger. It would be hypocritical to not take my own advice.

Q: How has your MS diagnosis helped you connect with people across America?

JD: One of the best decisions I’ve ever made is revealing my MS diagnosis despite many telling me not to.

I’m someone who prides myself with being honest in my life and to the viewers. Having MS is a very scary disease because there are a lot of unknowns, and there’s a great deal of stigma still attached to it.

When I was newly diagnosed, I remember yearning for some good news — to see people doing well despite the illness, and have a glimmer of hope that I might be OK.

Almost 20 years later, I’m trying to be that hope for others, and I’ve had so many people tell me that it helps them, seeing me still doing what I love despite the challenges and living life to the fullest.

Q: I’ve never been to the Kentucky Derby. I know it holds a special place in your heart. A couple questions related to this. What is your favorite Derby hat you’ve ever worn to the races?

JD: We need to change this, Dana. You need to come to the Kentucky Derby at least once!

Favorite Derby hat — this is a tough one. It’s like picking my favorite child. I’m really lucky because the milliner who designs my hats is now a really great friend. Her name is Christine Moore, and she truly has a gift for designing hats that fit the person.

I will say the hat that has the most sentimental value is the one she named after me because people started calling her immediately after they saw me wearing it on TV!

Q: What is your favorite food associated with the Derby?

JD: Oh, wow. Good question. We always talk about the drinks. The Mint Julep has been the traditional beverage of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, but the food is really incredible, too.

The southern deviled eggs are always delicious, but a couple of years ago I was introduced to something called Kentucky Benedictine spread.

It was created in Louisville Benedict’s restaurants over a century ago and it’s really easy to make (and delicious): cucumber, cream cheese, onion dip mixed together.

Tastes great dipping veggies or on a sandwich. Sounds weird but it's so good.

Q: Do you ever bet on the horse races? And if so — is there a key to picking a good one?

JD: Yes! I do bet. Not a lot, though. I usually bet on the horses that I have a connection to — for example, if I interview a trainer, owner or the jockey of a horse while I’m at the track, I will always bet on them to win. Usually a $5 bet.

One year I did a trifecta bet using the horse trainers/owners that I had talked to during "Fox & Friends" and I won quite a bit! But that’s never happened again.

Q: You’re an amazing meteorologist, author of several terrific books and the host of the beloved ‘The Dean’s List’ — but your most important job is mom to your two boys. As you have younger colleagues starting their own families, what’s the advice you pass on to them the most? Is there anything you wished you’d known when your boys were babies that you know now?

JD: If you’re thinking of having kids, don’t wait. Just go for it.

I wish I had started earlier (having a family) because I think I would have had more children.

We started pretty late in the game. I was 39 and 41 when I had my boys. Of course, I wouldn’t change it for the world, but there’s always something that might postpone having children like career aspirations, or not having enough savings or the right house, etc.

But I always tell women don’t put it off. Things will eventually fall into place.

