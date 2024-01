Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Washington, D.C.-based correspondent Mark Meredith. He joined Fox News Channel in 2019.

Among other assignments, Mark contributed to FNC's 2022 Midterm election coverage. Previously, he provided the latest breaking election night news from North Carolina during FNC’s Democracy 2020 election coverage, in addition to providing reports on the 2020 election cycle from various locations throughout the country. He also provided breaking news coverage of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

MM: Born and raised in the Atlanta suburbs, proud Georgia bulldog — and worked my way up the ladder from Myrtle Beach to Denver to small outlets in D.C.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

MM: Covering President Biden’s first flight on Air Force One was memorable, as it was my first trip on the presidential plane, too.

It was a very short flight to Wilmington, but for me, it was a lifelong bucket list item checked off.

I’ve done it since, but I felt like I was living the 1997 movie — just no bad guys. I couldn’t have been more excited.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans — you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

MM: I would have to argue New York City, just due to the sheer selection of the wide varieties of pizza, Chinese and Italian delicacies.

It's not that one cuisine would stand out. It’s just a city that offers everything.

Q: Washington, D.C., the heart of our nation's history, is home to countless iconic monuments and museums. Each one tells a unique story about the fabric of America. I loved visiting them when I lived in D.C. many years ago. What is your favorite national monument or museum to visit in D.C. and why?

MM: That’s easy. The Lincoln Memorial.

From the majestic views of the entire mall to the historic inspiration Lincoln provides, there’s nothing else quite like it in D.C.

Q: In an alternate universe where you have a different career, what would you be doing?

MM: Delta Airlines pilot — and balancing life both in the air and on the ground, I hope.

Q: If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be, and what would your superhero name be?

MM: I would fly and as for a name … how about the Powerful Perino? I dunno — tough question!

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

MM: Becoming a father, hands down. It took me a few months to find my footing, but I am so proud to be a dad.

Q: You are often seen reporting live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. If you could host a dinner party at the White House with any three former U.S. presidents, dead or alive, who would you invite?

MM: Lincoln, Kennedy and Reagan.

Q: What's a classic novel you think everyone should read at least once?

MM: "The Great Gatsby."

Q: If you could hop on a plane right now and go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

MM: Buenos Aires, Argentina. It's been on my bucket list for years and I would love to see the mix of European and South American cultures in a city without experiencing too much jetlag.

I’m still trying to sell my wife to take the trip.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

MM: Easiest question yet. The people. I was very nervous when I started — unsure what to expect.

The people who work here have become like family and it’s the best-kept secret in the journalism industry. Fox employees are hardworking, caring and try each day to build a better product.

